Stripers_Primary_Color_logo.jpg

Gwinnett Stripers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thanks to six scoreless, four-hit innings from right-hander Allan Winans, the Gwinnett Stripers claimed victory on a Sunday for the first time this season, defeating the Memphis Redbirds 7-1 at AutoZone Park.

The Stripers (20-24) scored all the runs they would need in the third inning, getting their first on an error by Memphis second baseman Kramer Robertson and adding two more on an RBI groundout by Yolmer Sanchez and sacrifice fly by Luke Waddell. In the fifth, Braden Shewmake smacked a two-run double and later scored on an error to make it 6-0. Forrest Wall lined a solo home run (3) just over the wall in right field in the ninth for a 7-0 advantage.

Recommended for you

ON THE MARKET: Come home to resort-style amenities in a countryside setting at Traditions of Braselton

ON THE MARKET: Come home to resort-style amenities in a countryside setting at Traditions of Braselton

Peggy Slappey Properties welcomes you back to Traditions of Braselton, where NSC Builders is now offering gorgeous new homes at competitive prices along with fantastic, resort-style amenities. Located in Jefferson, Traditions is a well-established swim, tennis, and golf community close to sc… Click for more.ON THE MARKET: Come home to resort-style amenities in a countryside setting at Traditions of Braselton

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.