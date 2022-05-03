xDSC_1714.jpg
Collins Hill’s Jamie Gleeson and Mill Creek’s Vince Hayes earned the Coach of the Year awards on the All-Region 8-AAAAAAA Soccer Teams.

Gleeson was the Boys Coach of the Year and Hayes was the Girls Coach of the Year after voting by the league’s coaches.

The top boys award-winners were Collins Hill’s Emmanuel Gyasi (Forward of the Year), Collins Hill’s Xavier Gonzalez (Midfielder of the Year), North Gwinnett’s Alex Forrand (Defender of the Year) and North Gwinnett’s Will Collins (Goalkeeper of the Year).

The top girls awards went to Peachtree Ridge’s Sarah Sirdah (Forward of the Year), Mill Creek’s Emma Kate Schroll (Midfielder of the Year), North Gwinnett’s Dylan Lamberth (Defender of the Year) and Peachtree Ridge’s Ciera Johnson (Goalkeeper of the Year).

The full all-region teams are as follows:

Boys

First Team

Will Collins, North Gwinnett

Jackson Burrell, Collins Hill

Alex Forrand, North Gwinnett

Jesse Lee, Mill Creek

Rio Onwumere, Peachtree Ridge

Carson Van Horn, Mountain View

Xavier Gonzalez, Collins Hill

Dominik Kosut, Peachtree Ridge

Juan Gallego-Garzon, Peachtree Ridge

Oliver Gomes, Mill Creek

Emmanuel Gyasi, Collins Hill

Ousman Jasseh, Peachtree Ridge

Ezra Hoffman, Mountain View

Stephane Shongo, Peachtree Ridge

Second Team

Lucas Meyer, Mill Creek; Jai Patel, Peachtree Ridge; Isaac Bonacci, Collins Hill, Will Pirkle, Mill Creek; Kevin Jo, North Gwinnett; Gabriel Rodriguez, Mountain View; Adam Burkey, North Gwinnett; Diego Martinez, Mountain View; Damian Segura, North Gwinnett; Zaid Handal, Collins Hill; Max Mitchell, Mill Creek; Kyle Black, North Gwinnett; Noah Goodman, Collins Hill, Phil Nowak, Mill Creek

Girls

First Team

Sarah Sirdah, Peachtree Ridge

Taylor Lewin, Collins Hill

Sloan Spees, Mill Creek

Layla Sirdah, Peachtree Ridge

Emma Kate Schroll, Mill Creek

Addison Neel, Peachtree Ridge

Ashley Summrell, Mill Creek

Izzy Tosaki, Peachtree Ridge

Maya Zmistowski, Mill Creek

Meredith Hamada, North Gwinnett

Marisol Esparza, Collins Hill

Dylan Lamberth, North Gwinnett

Abby Graeser, Mill Creek

Malia Burkes, Peachtree Ridge

Riley Renwick, Mill Creek

Ciera Johnson, Peachtree Ridge

B.G. Dunn, Mountain View

Mairin Halama, Mill Creek

Second Team

Sara Canzoneri, Peachtree Ridge; Layla Kerr, Mountain View; Isa Ramirez, Collins Hill; Rachel Lifland, Mountain View; Bridgett Zuniga, Collins Hill; Angie Garcia, Mountain View; Eva Lea Hoffmann, Mountain View; Valerie Santillan, Collins Hill; Taylor Fegley, Mountain View; Caroline Varitek, North Gwinnett; Kristina Blake, Mountain View; Reagan Clough, Collins Hill

