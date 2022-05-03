Collins Hill’s Jamie Gleeson and Mill Creek’s Vince Hayes earned the Coach of the Year awards on the All-Region 8-AAAAAAA Soccer Teams.
Gleeson was the Boys Coach of the Year and Hayes was the Girls Coach of the Year after voting by the league’s coaches.
The top boys award-winners were Collins Hill’s Emmanuel Gyasi (Forward of the Year), Collins Hill’s Xavier Gonzalez (Midfielder of the Year), North Gwinnett’s Alex Forrand (Defender of the Year) and North Gwinnett’s Will Collins (Goalkeeper of the Year).
The top girls awards went to Peachtree Ridge’s Sarah Sirdah (Forward of the Year), Mill Creek’s Emma Kate Schroll (Midfielder of the Year), North Gwinnett’s Dylan Lamberth (Defender of the Year) and Peachtree Ridge’s Ciera Johnson (Goalkeeper of the Year).
The full all-region teams are as follows:
Boys
First Team
Will Collins, North Gwinnett
Jackson Burrell, Collins Hill
Alex Forrand, North Gwinnett
Jesse Lee, Mill Creek
Rio Onwumere, Peachtree Ridge
Carson Van Horn, Mountain View
Xavier Gonzalez, Collins Hill
Dominik Kosut, Peachtree Ridge
Juan Gallego-Garzon, Peachtree Ridge
Oliver Gomes, Mill Creek
Emmanuel Gyasi, Collins Hill
Ousman Jasseh, Peachtree Ridge
Ezra Hoffman, Mountain View
Stephane Shongo, Peachtree Ridge
Second Team
Lucas Meyer, Mill Creek; Jai Patel, Peachtree Ridge; Isaac Bonacci, Collins Hill, Will Pirkle, Mill Creek; Kevin Jo, North Gwinnett; Gabriel Rodriguez, Mountain View; Adam Burkey, North Gwinnett; Diego Martinez, Mountain View; Damian Segura, North Gwinnett; Zaid Handal, Collins Hill; Max Mitchell, Mill Creek; Kyle Black, North Gwinnett; Noah Goodman, Collins Hill, Phil Nowak, Mill Creek
Girls
First Team
Sarah Sirdah, Peachtree Ridge
Taylor Lewin, Collins Hill
Sloan Spees, Mill Creek
Layla Sirdah, Peachtree Ridge
Emma Kate Schroll, Mill Creek
Addison Neel, Peachtree Ridge
Ashley Summrell, Mill Creek
Izzy Tosaki, Peachtree Ridge
Maya Zmistowski, Mill Creek
Meredith Hamada, North Gwinnett
Marisol Esparza, Collins Hill
Dylan Lamberth, North Gwinnett
Abby Graeser, Mill Creek
Malia Burkes, Peachtree Ridge
Riley Renwick, Mill Creek
Ciera Johnson, Peachtree Ridge
B.G. Dunn, Mountain View
Mairin Halama, Mill Creek
Second Team
Sara Canzoneri, Peachtree Ridge; Layla Kerr, Mountain View; Isa Ramirez, Collins Hill; Rachel Lifland, Mountain View; Bridgett Zuniga, Collins Hill; Angie Garcia, Mountain View; Eva Lea Hoffmann, Mountain View; Valerie Santillan, Collins Hill; Taylor Fegley, Mountain View; Caroline Varitek, North Gwinnett; Kristina Blake, Mountain View; Reagan Clough, Collins Hill
