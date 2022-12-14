The All-Region 7-AAAAAAA Football Team was announced Wednesday by the region’s coaches.
The players honored are as follows:
First-Team Offense
QB A.J. Watkins, Norcross
QB Cameron Ellis, Meadowcreek
RB Jordan Louie, Meadowcreek
RB Julian Walters, North Gwinnett
WR Zion Taylor, Norcross
WR Nakai Poole, Norcross
WR Andre Craig, Meadowcreek
WR Keshaun Singleton, Meadowcreek
TE Lawson Luckie, Norcross
TE/HB Anthony Miller, Duluth
OL Sean Kimani, Duluth
OL Jaiden Brown, Meadowcreek
OL Miada Jones, Norcross
OL Charles Thorpe, North Gwinnett
OL Jordan Vang, Meadowcreek
OL Ethan La Pia, Norcross
OL Maddox Brix, North Gwinnett
K Ahmed Mohamed, Peachtree Ridge
First-Team Defense
DL Kayden McDonald, North Gwinnett
DL Sha’Kwan McKnight, Norcross
DL Champ Thompson, Meadowcreek
DL Tyler Walton, North Gwinnett
LB Andre Thompson, Norcross
LB Demarco Ward, Duluth
LB Jonathan Mathis, Norcross
LB Grant Godfrey, North Gwinnett
LB Muhammad Alcine, Discovery
DB A.J. Holloman, Duluth
DB Antonio Molder II, Norcross
DB Christian Smith, North Gwinnett
DB Devin Hunter, Norcross
DB Kody Suddeth, North Gwinnett
DB Tywan Royal, Norcross
KR Jordan Ghant, Peachtree Ridge
K/P Drew Duva, Norcross
Second-Team Offense
QB Ryan Hall, North Gwinnett; QB David Jamieson, Duluth; RB River Thompson-Brown, Duluth; RB Jacob Davis, Discovery; RB Michael Ammons, Norcross; WR Tavion Jackson, Duluth; WR A.J. Bonds, Peachtree Ridge; WR Marek Briley, North Gwinnett; OL Joshua Jamieson, Duluth; OL Cesar Champac, Berkmar; OL Luke Fitts, Peachtree Ridge; OL Josiah Goldsmith, Discovery; OL Jaidyn Williams, Norcross; PK Constantine Dallis, North Gwinnett
Second-Team Defense
DL John Dutton, Peachtree Ridge; DL Cole Funderburk, North Gwinnett; DL Braxton Kyle, North Gwinnett; DL Jackson Bussey, Norcross; DL Jaylen Brown, Norcross; DL Gio West, Meadowcreek; LB Ashton Bridwell, Peachtree Ridge; LB Chandler Jordan, North Gwinnett; LB Maison James, Meadowcreek; DB Josh Brown, Peachtree Ridge; DB Demilade Maclean, Discovery; DB Andrew Dopp, Duluth; DB Gabriel Ansah, Berkmar; DB Darius Wallace, Peachtree Ridge
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.