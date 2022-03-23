All Georgia Tech student-athletes will have the opportunity to become paid affiliate brand ambassadors for Adidas as part of the global sports brand’s Name, Image and Likeness Network, which it unveiled on Wednesday.
Adidas’ NIL Network is a wide-sweeping, equitable and inclusive program that will be open to all eligible student-athletes at NCAA Division I schools that partner with Adidas, including 400-plus student-athletes across Georgia Tech’s 17 sports beginning this fall.
“One of the primary reasons that we were so excited and proud to partner with adidas beginning back in 2018 was because of their innovative practices and commitment to athletes,” Georgia Tech director of athletics Todd Stansbury said. “This NIL program, which will benefit all Georgia Tech student-athletes, is a perfect example of adidas’ forward-thinking approach to college athletics. All of us here at Georgia Tech are grateful to adidas for instituting this first-of-its-kind program to benefit our student-athletes.”
Adidas’ NIL network is the latest chapter in its ongoing “Impossible is Nothing” campaign and celebration of the upcoming anniversary of Title IX. Supporters of the program include Adidas partners and pioneers in sport Candace Parker and Billie Jean King.
“At Adidas, we are committed to creating change through sport and recognize the important role student-athletes play in shaping the future,” said Rupert Campbell, president of Adidas North America. “Our groundbreaking NIL program advances our commitments toward building inclusivity in sport and inspires athletes to realize a more equitable world. I can’t wait to see it come to life.”
The first-of-its-kind program will launch this fall with Adidas partners at Power Five conference institutions — including Georgia Tech — as well as historically Black colleges and universities. It will extend to all Division I programs that partner with Adidas by April 2023.
