Pro wrestling shows, dealt a blow when their tours were halted by last year’s COVID-19 pandemic, are back.
Their live events, the lifeblood of the promotions, now feature the typical lively experience after months of fan-free wrestling, and one of the hottest brands hits Gwinnett on Wednesday when All Elite Wrestling hosts action at Gas South Arena in Duluth.
AEW, launched in 2019, is a rapidly growing enterprise with multiple shows weekly on TNT, and is backed by Shahid and Tony Khan, owners of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars.
“This is going to sound cliché, but the fans (are what we missed most during the pandemic),” said AEW wrestler and promotor QT Marshall, who operates a pro wrestling academy in Norcross with AEW wrestler and executive Cody Rhodes. “As much as they boo me and talk trash about me on social media, it’s them. With the pandemic, we didn’t have them for awhile and now they’re back and they just love it and love everything we do. Are we perfect? We’re not. But at the same time, they’re forgiving.”
Marshall, a heel who is part of a group that includes new talent Anthony Ogogo, a 2012 Olympic medalist in boxing for England, and his colleagues are part of a huge movement in pro wrestling with AEW, which has carved out a substantial mark in a pro wrestling world long dominated by Vince McMahon’s WWE. Its events are popular with fans and with the company’s talent — AEW is operated with heavy input from its wrestlers with in-ring athletes Rhodes and his wife Brandi, Kenny Omega and Matt and Nick Jackson, a tag team known as The Young Bucks, as executives.
Its roster is a combination of its own talent and stars who excelled in other promotions like Adam Cole, Andrade El Idolo, Bryan Danielson (formerly Daniel Bryan in WWE), Chris Jericho, Christian Cage, CM Punk, Jon Moxley (formerly Dean Ambrose in WWE), Mark Henry, Matt Hardy, Miro (formerly Rusev in WWE), Malakai Black (formerly Aleister Black in WWE) and Paul Wight (formerly The Big Show in WWE). Other stars on the AEW roster include “Hangman” Adam Page, Britt Baker D.M.D., Darby Allin, MJF, Jungle Boy (son of late actor Luke Perry) and Orange Cassidy. Its coaching legends include Tully Blanchard, Arn Anderson and Vickie Guerrero, and its recognizable broadcast team features Tony Schiavone (known locally for his time with NWA’s World Championship Wrestling in Atlanta and as the longtime radio voice of the Gwinnett Braves/Stripers) and Jim Ross.
“It’s super cool to be a part of,” said Marshall, who joined AEW behind the scenes early as an assistant to Cody Rhodes, and now works with Tony Khan. “I tell everyone I get to live my dream. It makes me a believer in working hard and great things will happen.”
Fans will be treated to hours of wrestling Wednesday beginning at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.). In addition, to the live AEW Dynamite show (aired Wednesdays on TNT), matches for AEW Rampage (aired Fridays on TNT) will be contested. The announced matches include an Atlanta Street Fight between Cody Rhodes and Andrade El Idolo, a bout between undefeated tag teams featuring Gunn Club against Sting and Darby Allin and a TBS Champion women’s quarterfinal match between Kris Statlander and Ruby Soho. There will be an AEW Tag Team Championship match between The Lucha Brothers and FTR, as well as a TNT Championship clash between Sammy Guevara and Tony Nese.
“It’s going to be a huge show,” Marshall said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.