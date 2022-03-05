Golf fans can catch every Mitsubishi Electric Classic winner to date when Georgia’s only PGA Tour Champions event returns to TPC Sugarloaf May 2-8.
The previous victors will be joined by 70 other PGA Tour Champions pros who are vying for the $1.8 million prize purse and to increase their standing in the season-long Charles Schwab Cup points list.
“Whether it was Dicky Pride who won last year by three strokes after open qualifying or Steve Flesch’s two-hole playoff victory in ‘18, the tournament always proves to be one of the most exciting events on the tour,” said Ashley Hamilton, tournament director. “And this year promises to be as thrilling as ever — our previous winners alone have a combined 74 PGA Tour Champions victories. We’re looking forward to welcoming back our previous champions as well as the remainder of the field this spring.”
The past champions include:
• Dicky Pride, who earned his first win on PGA Tour Champions at the 2021 Mitsubishi Electric Classic. After opening with 71, he shot back-to-back 67s on the weekend to post 11-under and win by three strokes over Stephen Ames, Kirk Triplett and Paul Goydos. With his win, he became the 14th open qualifier to win on the PGA Tour Champions and the 18th player with wins on the PGA Tour, PGA Tour Champions and Korn Ferry Tour.
• Scott McCarron, who earned a two-shot, wire-to-wire victory at the 2019 tournament. The win marked McCarron’s third victory at TPC Sugarloaf, with the other two at the PGA Tour's BellSouth Classic in 1997 and 2001. McCarron currently has 11 PGA Tour Champions victories.
• Steve Flesch, who earned his first PGA Tour Champions title in a two-hole playoff victory over Bernhard Langer and Scott Parel at the 2018 Mitsubishi Electric Classic. With this win, he became only the 14th player with wins on the PGA Tour, PGA Tour Champions and Korn Ferry Tour. Stephen Ames, who, on his way to victory in 2017, set a tournament 54-hole scoring record with his 15-under-par 201. Ames is the 11th player to win on the PGA Tour, PGA Tour Champions and Korn Ferry Tour. Ames has two PGA Tour Champions wins.
• Woody Austin, who became the first multiple winner of the 2016 season when he defeated Wes Short, Jr., in a two-hole playoff. Austin currently has four PGA Tour Champions victories.
• Olin Browne, who has two PGA Tour Champions wins since joining in 2009. Browne drained a six-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole in a weather-shortened Saturday finish to win the 2015 tournament.
• Miguel Ángel Jiménez, who became the 18th PGA Tour Champions player to win in his debut event in 2014. Earlier this year, Jiménez won the season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. He currently has 11 PGA Tour Champions victories.
• Bernhard Langer, who has played in every Mitsubishi Electric Classic since its inception. Langer claimed his 18th career PGA Tour Champions title at the inaugural tournament in 2013. The two-time Masters champion also earned the 2020-21 Jack Nicklaus Award as the PGA Tour Champions Player of the Year after claiming his historic sixth Charles Schwab Cup.
The full field of competitors will be released in the coming weeks.
To purchase tickets, please visit: mitsubishielectricclassic.com/tickets.
For more information, visit: mitsubishielectricclassic.com.
