x_DSC7771.jpg

Buford's Evan Leonardo (4) takes a shot in the Class AAAAAAA state lacrosse quarterfinals against North Gwinnett on May 3, 2023.

 Craig Cappy

Evan Leonardo, after a stellar junior season at Buford, recently earned All-American honors, as well as a first-team Class AAAAAAA All-State selection.

He was joined on the all-state first team by two fellow Wolves — Matthew Scruggs at midfield and Matthew Canavan at goalie.

