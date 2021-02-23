LAWRENCEVILLE – Sophomore pitcher Alexa Good tied the Georgia Gwinnett College softball program’s single-game record with 14 strikeouts during the opening game of Tuesday afternoon’s 6-0 and 11-3 doubleheader sweep against Asbury University (Ky.) at the Grizzly Softball Complex.
The Grizzlies improved to 6-0 for the season.
Good became the second GGC pitcher to record 14 strikeouts in a game. Taylor Hansis achieved that total twice.
And, Good nearly tossed a no-hitter in the day’s opener, but Asbury’s Abby Fletcher poked a single with two outs in the seventh inning to break up Good’s chance at history. She settled for the shutout instead.
Then, Good came back to pitch 1 2/3 scoreless innings, with two additional strikeouts, in the second game to win two games on the afternoon. She improved to 4-0 for the young season.
“Alexa has focused on her role by keeping the defense engaged and providing her teammates with an opportunity to score on offense," GGC head coach Kat Ihlenburg said. "Our energy was where it needed to be today. The players were always trying to make things happen. It takes that one break to bust it open and the team really rallied behind each other to cause that break (a defensive error) to happen in the sixth inning (of the second game).”
Meanwhile, the Grizzlies’ offense registered 18 hits in the doubleheader sweep.
A sacrifice fly by junior shortstop Piper Wagner in the first inning gave the Grizzlies a 1-0 lead in the first game. The hosts pushed across one run in the second and fourth innings to build a 3-0 advantage. Sophomore catcher Sydney Pelaez would later drive home a pair of runs with a triple and proceeded to score on the play following a defensive throwing error from the outfield.
In the second game, Asbury (1-3) scored two runs in the fifth inning to grab a 3-2 lead. The Grizzlies would respond in a big way in the sixth inning, scoring nine runs to win in walk-off fashion. Freshman left fielder Jenna Gabrielli delivered the go-ahead base hit.
Sophomore first baseman Lea McFadden added an RBI double to bring home Gabrielli and give GGC a 5-3 lead. Junior center fielder Camryn Currie hit a two-run double to score the team’s seventh run of the frame.
