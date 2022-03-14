Helping lead the No. 14-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College softball team to six victories has earned junior Alexa Good and freshman Angelica Gallegos the Continental Athletic Conference softball Pitcher and Hitter of the Week awards.
Good was once again spectacular inside the pitching circle for the Grizzlies, posting a 4-0 record and a save among her six appearances. She allowed just two earned runs, having a 0.67 earned run average across 21 innings.
The Pembroke Pines, Fla., native took a perfect game with two outs into the fifth inning of last Tuesday’s game against Grace College (Indiana). She then recorded a save in the third game of that series.
The right-hander then scattered two hits in a shutout against Florida National University last Friday before earning wins in both games of a doubleheader sweep against the University of Rio Grande (Ohio) on Sunday. Good struck out 31 batters and allowed just six hits for the week.
This is the second straight week that Good has earned CAC Pitcher of the Week honors. She has a 14-4 record — accounting for 14 of GGC’s 19 victories – and has 110 strikeouts and a 1.48 ERA in 21 appearances.
Meanwhile, Gallegos, a Mill Creek grad, enjoyed a breakout week at the plate, leading the team with a .625 batting average across seven games. The catcher went 10-for-16, scored eight runs, legged out four doubles, and stole two bases as the Grizzlies won six of seven games.
The Buford native had three multiple-hit games last week, including a 3-for-3 performance with four RBI against CAC-member Florida National. She followed by going 4-for-5 with two RBI and scoring two runs in the doubleheader sweep against Grace.
Gallegos is hitting at a .368 clip for the season, with 20 RBI and 18 runs scored. She also has seven doubles and connected on two home runs.
Georgia Gwinnett College stands 19-11 on the season and is scheduled to host Talladega College (Ala.) on Tuesday, March 15, from the Grizzly Softball Complex, starting at 2 p.m.
