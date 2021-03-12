LAWRENCEVILLE – Sophomore Alexa Good tossed her third shutout of the season to lead the No. 6 Georgia Gwinnett College softball team to a split of a twinbill Friday afternoon at the Grizzly Softball Complex.
Good, a right-hander, led the Grizzlies to a 1-0 victory against the University of Rio Grande (Ohio) in the nightcap after GGC fell 7-1 to USC Beaufort earlier in the day.
Sophomore catcher Sydney Pelaez provided the team’s lone run against Rio Grande with a RBI double in the first inning. That extra-base hit brought home junior second baseman Holly Janco, who had led off the game with a single.
Good recorded six strikeouts in the pitching circle to improve to 8-2 on the season. Rio Grande (10-5) did not have a base runner reach third base during the game.
Meanwhile, USC Beaufort (7-5) pushed across five runs in the fourth inning to build a commanding 7-1 lead in the first game. Bri Dunn cleared the bases with a double, then Shania Domingue connected on a two-run home run during the big offensive inning.
The Sand Sharks scored a pair of unearned runs in the opening inning on a single from Jaci Coleman. GGC got within 2-1 in the third inning on a RBI single from Pelaez.
The Grizzlies will face Rio Grande twice on Saturday, March 13, during the program’s Senior Day, starting at noon. The Senior Day festivities, recognizing four players, is scheduled to begin at 11:40 a.m.
“Alexa (Good) came in and pitched very well," GGC head coach Kat Ihlenburg said. "Overall, we need to work on our offensive execution, stringing together quality at-bats and putting hits together … For us, Senior Day is a special celebration of each player’s career. We’re honoring four special seniors on Saturday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.