DURHAM, N.C. – Alex Jackson slugged a pair of home runs and tallied three RBIs, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a six-double onslaught from the Durham Bulls as the Gwinnett Stripers lost 9-7 on Friday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
A three-run double by Vidal Brujan off Touki Toussaint (L, 0-1) gave Durham (34-17) a decisive 6-2 lead in the third inning. A two-run double by Cristian Pache and RBI single by Ryan Goins cut it to 6-5 in the fourth, but that would be as close as the Stripers (23-28) would get.
Jackson lofted a two-run shot (7) to the Tobacco Road restaurant in left-center for a 2-0 lead in the first, and cleared the famous Bull down the left field line with a solo blast (8) to bring the Stripers within 9-6 in the eighth. Drew Waters doubled twice, finishing 2-for-3 with two runs, and Goins went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI singles. Brujan and Nathan Lukes combined for three doubles and five RBIs for Durham.
The game marked Jackson’s second multi-homer effort of the year, his first since a career-best three-homer game on May 27 vs. Memphis. Jackson is batting .289 (11-for-38) with seven homers and 17 RBIs in his last 10 games with Gwinnett. Toussaint, in his second rehab start for the Stripers, yielded six runs on five hits, walked five and struck out five over 2 2/3 innings.
Gwinnett plays at Durham again Saturday at 6:35 p.m. at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. RHP Jose Rodriguez (0-2, 11.81 ERA, MLB Rehab) will start for the Stripers vs. RHP Shane Baz (1-0, 1.29 ERA) for the Bulls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.