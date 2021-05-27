LAWRENCEVILLE – Alex Jackson blasted three home runs, including a grand slam in the fifth inning, as the Gwinnett Stripers rolled to a 14-2 victory over the Memphis Redbirds on Thursday night at Coolray Field.
Jackson led off the second inning with a solo blast over the right field wall off Memphis starter Zack Thompson (L, 0-2). That homer ignited a 10-hit, eight-run rally, with Yolmer Sanchez, Kyle Muller, Abraham Almonte, Orlando Arcia and Travis Demeritte also adding RBI hits to go up 8-0.
Jackson finished a perfect 4-for-4 and set single-game career highs in homers (3) and RBIs (7). Almonte recorded a 3-for-5 night with a solo home run (2) and two RBIs. Muller (W, 1-1) earned his first Triple-A win after racking up eight strikeouts over five, one-run innings as the Stripers improved to 12-9.
Jackson’s trifecta of clouts was the fourth three-homer game by a Gwinnett player all-time and second this season (Arcia hit three solo homers on May 9 at Charlotte). His seven RBIs were one short of tying the Gwinnett single-game record. The Stripers’ eight-run second inning marked the most runs scored in an inning this season. All nine Gwinnett starters logged a hit in the game.
Gwinnett hosts Memphis at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field for Salute to Frontline Workers Night presented by Northside Hospital. The Stripers will honor local Frontline Workers and recognize their impact on keeping us safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. The team will wear specialty jerseys with a tribute to Frontline Workers, which are available for purchase via online auction with proceeds benefitting the Northside Gwinnett Foundation.
RHP Bryse Wilson (1-0, 3.27 ERA) will get the start for the Stripers vs. RHP Tommy Parsons (0-0, 3.05 ERA) for the Redbirds.
