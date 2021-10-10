LAWRENCEVILLE – Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis sophomore Alex Gurmendi had a busy and productive Saturday on the GGC Tennis Facility courts, winning all four of his matches to advance in the singles and doubles draws at the Grizzly Open.
Gurmendi won a pair of matches by retirement in the A singles flight and will now play an unattached collegiate player in one of Sunday’s 8 a.m. semifinal round matches. The top-seeded player won all four games against an opponent from Emory University before taking the opening set 7-5 from GGC senior teammate Federico Bonacia, the tournament’s No. 6 seed, in the quarterfinals.
In doubles, Gurmendi teamed with junior Jose Dugo to pull out a thrilling victory against an unattached opponent. The No. 4-seeded team won a tiebreaker 7-5. Then, the duo picked up a 6-4 triumph in the semifinals against the No. 6 seed from North Carolina Wesleyan University. Gurmendi and Dugo will face an unseeded team from North Carolina Wesleyan in the championship match on Sunday, starting at 9 a.m.
Freshman Guilhem Perez Le Tiec recorded a pair of straight-set singles victories Saturday to advance to the other semifinal. He won 12 of the 13 games against an opponent from Emory before defeating an unattached player 6-2, 6-1. Perez Le Tiec, the tournament’s No. 7 seed, will face the No. 2 seed, an unattached player, in Sunday morning’s match.
Senior Agustin Tamagnone reached the quarterfinals by earning a 6-3, 6-4 triumph against an opponent from Emory. He eventually lost that quarterfinal match.
