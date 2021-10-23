LOGANVILLE — It's been a long time since a football team bested Grayson by a bunch of points on their home field.
In fact, before Friday night's clash between Brookwood and Grayson, the last time the Rams lost by three touchdowns at home was in 2013 to North Gwinnett. But Brookwood put an end to all of that, and a three-game losing streak to Grayson, by beating the defending state champions 35-14 to take control of Region 4-AAAAAAA.
"That is a big deal," said Brookwood head coach Philip Jones. "That doesn't happen every day. Grayson has had a great run of success, and it's not often they lose by three touchdowns on their home field."
Although Brookwood struggled out of the gate, the Broncos (6-2, 2-0) continued to take what the Rams gave them, especially in the short passing game.
A 17-yard completion from quarterback Dylan Lonergan (23-for-32, 212 yards) to Alex Diggs moved the ball to the Brookwood 44-yard line. Three plays later, Diggs found a seam and raced 35 yards down the sideline, diving into the end zone to give the Broncos a 7-0 lead with 10:05 to go in the second quarter.
"I wasn't expecting to dive, but I did what I had to do," Diggs said.
Late in the second quarter, Grayson looked as if it was going to equalize Brookwood after a fumbled punt return was recovered by Myles Woods. However, three plays later, quarterback Rayne Fry was intercepted in the end zone by Brookwood's Patrick Campbell, who returned it 57 yards into Grayson territory.
The Broncos took advantage as it took them six plays to score as Lonergan found Jumal Prothro for a 15-yard touchdown pass with 19 seconds to go before halftime.
"I'm a firm believer in the Bill Belichick principle that the last four minutes of the first half and the first four minutes of the second half are the most crucial part of the game," Jones said. "We practiced that this week and we had success."
During the week, Jones had the team practicing to simulate the end of the second quarter, then going through a normal halftime routine in the locker room, before coming back out onto the field to simulate the start of the second half. And it worked.
On the fourth play of the second half, Diggs found a hole and raced 51 yards to the end zone to give the Broncos a 21-0 lead less than two minutes into the second half.
After a fumbled snap by Grayson was recovered by Brookwood, the Broncos pounced again as Diggs scored his third touchdown of the game, this time from the 5-yard line to give the Broncos a 28-0 lead.
"Scoring like that after half changed the game," Diggs said.
The Rams (6-2, 2-1) added their first score of the game when JoJo Stone took the ball 21 yards for a score to bring the game to 28-7.
Myles Woods' second interception of the game on Brookwood's next drive seemed to give the Rams more momentum, but the offense couldn't do anything with the ball, forcing the Rams to punt the ball right back to the Broncos.
What ensued was a 17-play drive that took almost eight minutes off the clock as Brookwood scored its final points of the game on Lonergan's 1-yard TD run.
Grayson added an 84-yard kickoff return for a touchdown on the ensuing kickoff by Mumu Bin-Wahad, but it was too little, too late.
Diggs finished the game with 128 yards on 13 carries (3 touchdowns), while Prothro added 40 yards on the ground, and 47 yards receiving on seven catches.
Grayson was led by Stone with 54 yards rushing.
With a win against South Gwinnett next week, Brookwood will clinch its first region football title since 2017.
Brookwood 0 14 14 7 - 35
Grayson 0 0 7 7 - 14
SECOND QUARTER
Brookwood: Alexander Diggs 35 run (JJ Silva kick) 10:05
Brookwood: Jumal Prothro 15 pass from Dylan Lonergan (Silva kick) :19
THIRD QUARTER
Brookwood: Diggs 51 run (Silva kick) 10:19
Brookwood: Diggs 5 run (Silva kick) 9:00
Grayson: JoJo Stone 21 run (Jimmy Gonzalez-Sanchez kick) 5:46
FOURTH QUARTER
Brookwood: Lonergan 1 run (Silva kick) 4:52
Grayson: Mumu Bin-Wahad 84 kickoff (Gonzalez-Sanchez kick) 4:38
