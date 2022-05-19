LAWRENCEVILLE — The Gwinnett Stripers rode a strong pitching performance and a sixth-inning, two-run home run from Alex Dickerson to a 5-3 victory over the Memphis Redbirds on Thursday night at Coolray Field.
The Stripers (19-20) took a 3-0 lead against Memphis starter Zack Thompson in the bottom of the fifth, but the Redbirds (21-18) struck back in the sixth with a pair of homers from Kramer Robertson (5) and Alec Burleson (8) off Huascar Ynoa to tie it at 3-3. Dickerson put Gwinnett up for good in the sixth with a two-run blast (2) to right field off Thompson (L, 2-1).
Ynoa struck out a season-high nine hitters through 5 2/3 innings in a no-decision. R.J. Alaniz (W, 2-1) earned the win in relief, striking out three in 1 1/3 innings. Victor Vodnik (H, 1) and Michael Tonkin (S, 3) each added a scoreless inning. Dickerson finished the night 2-for-3 with the homer and two RBIs.
Phil Gosselin extended his hitting streak to seven games with an RBI double in the fifth, finishing 1-for-4. Vodnik, the Atlanta Braves’ No. 13 prospect according to MLB.com, worked around a pair of walks for a scoreless inning in his Triple-A debut.
Gwinnett and Memphis play again Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Left-handed pitcher Kyle Muller (2-2, 3.69 ERA) is the projected starting pitcher for the Stripers vs. lefty Connor Thomas (2-2, 4.06 ERA) for the Redbirds.
