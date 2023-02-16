NASCAR: Cup Qualifying

NASCAR Cup Series driver Alex Bowman (48) talks with team owner Rick Hendrick after winning the pole during qualifying at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 15, 2023.

 John David Mercer/USA Today Sports

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Wednesday was a banner day for Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman.

After announcing a contract extension that will keep him in the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet through 2026, Bowman sped to his third Daytona 500 pole position, dominating both rounds of times trials at 2.5-mile Daytona International Speedway.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.