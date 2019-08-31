ATLANTA — It took a little while longer than Alabama and its head coach Nick Saban would’ve preferred to take control of Duke in the 2019 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game.
But once they did, the No. 2 nationally-ranked Crimson Tide lived up to their name, engulfing the Blue Devils for a 42-3 victory Saturday before 71,916 fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Alabama (1-0) amassed 512 yards of total offense, including 367 in the air, 336 of which came from Tua Tagovailoa on 26-of-31 passing with four touchdowns.
Jerry Jeudy hauled in 10 of those passes fo 137 yards and a score, while the Alabama defense held Duke (0-1) to just 204 yards as the Tide remained unbeaten in six Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game appearances and improved to 14-1 in playing in Atlanta in Saban’s tenure, including 13 straight and a 4-0 mark in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
And yet, it didn’t come as easy as it first appeared, at least in the early going, as Duke held Alabama scoreless in the first quarter after shut out in a quarter only once all season in 2018.
Saban in part gave credit to a Duke defensive effort led by a handful of Gwinnett grads, including safety and Archer grad Dylan Singleton, who finished as the game’s leading tackler with a career-high 13 combined stops and assists, as well as redshirt freshman linebacker and Mill Creek grad Shaka Heyward, who posted nine combined tackles, one for loss, in his first career start.
“Well, I think (Duke’s) defense was playing really well,” Saban said. “But I also think that we were probably not firing on all cylinders for whatever reasons. Maybe a little anxious for some of the new players. And you know what, a couple players that weren't playing early in the game, so we had some young players playing at some positions. But first-game jitters. I'm not making excuses for anybody. We need to be able to start fast and finish strong, and we'll certainly look into it. But I'm sure that when we look at the film, it's going to be because of a lack of execution, whether it's fundamental footwork or however we blocked people or didn't block people. And you know, as the game wore on, I thought we did a little better job of that.”
Indeed, the Alabama offense eventually looked like its old self, but not before the Duke defense applied some pressure early.
Heyward combined with Koby Quansah to stuff Jerome Ford in the game’s first play to start a quick three-and-out on Alabama’s first possession, and Singleton forcing a fumble from Ford on the second to set the Blue Devils up on the Tide’s 26-yard line.
But facing fourth and 1 at the 7, the Alabama defense swarmed all over Deon Jackson for no gain to turn Duke away, and keep the game scoreless.
"Obviously, when your defense puts you in a situation like they did getting the turnover, you want to convert and turn that into points,” said Duke quarterback Quentin Harris, who finished what game 12 of 22 for 97 yards and two interceptions. “It was disappointing not being able to convert that, but it was 60 minutes of football – so there were multiple plays in there that could have changed the momentum of the game."
Still, it took the Alabama offense a while to get going, due in no small part to the contributions from Gwinnett grads Singleton (seven first-half tackles), Heyward (six first-half tackles) and Buford grad Josh Blackwell (two tackles in the first half).
In fact, the Tide had just 27 yards rushing and 90 overall with only five first downs in the first quarter, but started to get rolling in the second period.
An 11-play, 80-yard drive culminated in Tagovailoa’s 27-yard scoring strike to Miller Forristall that finally got Alabama on the board with a 7-0 lead with 10:02.
After a quick three-and-out by the defense, the Tide offense kept up the momentum on its next possession, marching 76 yards in just six plays, with a 39-yard completion from Tagovailoa to Jaylen Waddle being the big strike to set up Brian Robinson Jr.’s 1-yard dive into the end zone for a 14-0 Alabama lead with 5:13 left in the first half.
But Duke kept hanging around, and when A.J. Reed booted through a 30-yard field goal with 11 seconds remaining, the Blue Devils went into the locker room down just 14-3 at intermission.
“We were able to match up with them … in the first half,” Singleton said. “We tried to give Tua some (different) looks that he hasn’t seen before. As far as building off (this) game, there are some good things that we did, and obviously a lot of bad things. But we’ve got to go in and fix those things this week and keep progressing.”
The Blue Devils had a chance to pull even closer by taking the second-half kickoff and moving 40 yards in eight plays to the Alabama 37-yard line.
But once again facing a fourth down situation, this time too far to try a field goal, the Tide defense closed in on Scott Bracey after he caught Harris’ pass and stopped him a yard short of the first down to turn the ball over on downs.
And for the second time in as many halves, Alabama had denied Due an opportunity to keep momentum and build on it.
“It was big,” said Alabama defensive back Trevon Diggs, who finished with two tackles, a fumble recovery and an interception. “Most stopes like that set the toner the defense. I felt like it was a good spark for our defense, and the momentum shifted.”
With its own opportunity to seize momentum, Alabama pounced on it quickly by marching 65 yards in nine plays, with Tagovailoa hitting Major Tennison for 1-yard TD to extend the lead to 21-3 with 8:34 left in the third quarter.
A Travon Diggs fumble recovery on Duke’s next possession set the Tide up at the Blue Devils’ 28, and it took them just three plays to cash in, with Tagavailoa hooking up with DeVonta Smith for an 8-yard touchdown, and a 28-3 Alabama lead with 7:32 left in the quarter.
The Tide added another score before the end of the period when Tagovailoa hit Jeudy with a 21-yard TD pass at the 1:36 mark, and when the quarter was over, Alabama had accumulated 128 yards and 21 points in the period and built its lead to 35-3.