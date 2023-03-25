LAWRENCEVILLE — Georgia Gwinnett College junior left fielder Ajay Sczepkowski made the most of his five at-bats Saturday night, setting a program’s single-game record with three home runs in the Grizzlies’ 17-8 victory against Middle Georgia State University at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
Sczepkowski’s three homers came in consecutive plate appearances — to three different outfield directions — and accounted for seven RBIs for the No. 5-ranked Grizzlies (28-4).
Also, the power performance built upon four two-homer performances this spring, one coming on Tuesday at Bryan College (Tenn.).
Saturday’s in-state battle featured back-and-forth action with GGC taking a 5-3 lead following a four-run second inning. Single runs by the Knights (16-15) in the top half of the third and fourth innings tied the contest at 5-5 before Sczepkowski’s power surge.
The outfielder opened the bottom of the fourth frame with a home run down the right field line to give the hosts the lead for good at 6-5.
“All our hitters were locked in and there was a lot of energy on the field this evening. I try to lead by example and get the guys going,” said Sczepkowski.
He definitely accomplished that goal. In the fifth inning, Sczepkowski connected on a three-run home run to left-center field as the lead grew to 11-5. He then followed with a two-run round tripper — the record-maker — to center field two innings later.
“I went up to the plate looking to do my job. With runners on second and third base, I was looking to score at least one run in that situation. We ended up scoring three. I didn’t know that I had set a record and it’s awesome to achieve that feat. However, ultimately, the home runs helped the team win the game. That’s the most important thing,” said Sczepkowski, who finished the game with a 3-for-5 hitting performance.
GGC scored five runs in the fifth inning and pushed four runs across in the seventh inning.
Junior Jon Ponder set the power-play tone for the evening by hitting a lead-off home run to left field in the first inning. The center fielder scored four runs in the victory. Sophomore Braxton Meguiar tallied three hits and scored three times. Junior Cohen Wilbanks legged out a pair of doubles among three hits that helped produce three RBI. Senior Blaze O’Saben rounded out the team’s balanced 18-hit attack by going 2-for-3 at the plate.
Senior reliever Jaelin Sewell struck out two batters across 1.1 inning in relief to pick up the victory. Classmate Jonathan Haab tossed four strong innings out of the bullpen to record his fourth save of the season.
“I’m so proud of how the players responded to the challenge that we gave them after (splitting) last night’s doubleheader (against Toccoa Falls College). Ajay is one of our clubhouse leaders and feels that he can put the team on his back when necessary. He shows up in big-time moments,” said GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger.
