Sczepkowski trot.jpg

Georgia Gwinnett College's Ajay Sczepkowski rounds the bases after the first of his three home runs against Middle Georgia on March 25, 2023.

 Laney Martin/GGC Athletics

TALLADEGA, Ala. — The No. 3-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team’s offense continues to heat up, hitting five home runs, including three during a 10-run first inning, in a 24-2 victory over Talladega College (Ala.) on Tuesday afternoon.

GGC (37-5) has scored 96 runs across its last five games, starting with a 10-0 victory against Talladega last Tuesday. The team has won eight straight games.

