DAYTON, Tenn. – Junior Ajay Sczepkowski connected on a pair of home runs to power the No. 5-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team to a 10-2 victory at No. 19 Bryan College (Tennessee) on Tuesday afternoon.
The Grizzlies (26-3) broke open a close contest by scoring six runs in the seventh inning. Junior Chase Evans ignited the offensive production with a pinch-hit double that drove home a pair of runs. Sophomore Braxton Meguiar added a two-run single before Sczepkowski’s second round tripper of the game gave the visitors a commanding 10-2 advantage, which stood for the next two innings.
Sczepkowski connected on a solo home run in the sixth inning to give GGC a 4-2 lead. The left fielder went 2-for-3 with four RBI in the contest and has hit nine of his team-high 14 homers so far in March. He was last week’s NAIA Player of the Week.
“Chase really got us rolling with the double,” said Sczepkowski. “We just needed base runners at that point of the game. I was seeing the ball really well today and got some good pitches to drive.”
Sophomore Kyle Norton gave the Grizzlies a 3-2 lead with a two-run home run in the second inning. It was the team’s only hit during the first five innings as the team’s first run of the game, by leadoff hitter Jon Ponder, was unearned following a first-inning error by Bryan’s infield.
“It was important that we came up with an early answer (scoring the second-inning runs). I went with a pitch on the outside half of the plate and got the ball up in the air (for the two-run homer),” said Norton.
Sophomore starting pitcher Ben Harris had another strong midweek performance. He went the distance and did not allow a run after allowing a two-run home run to Bryson Lofton in the Lions’ opening frame. The right hander struck out seven batters and the defense turned a double play in each of the final three innings to erase any threats.
“The double plays were huge to prevent (Bryan) from gaining any late-inning momentum,” said Norton.
Harris, the reigning Continental Athletic Conference’s Pitcher of the Week, has won his last three starts, stands 5-0 on the season and has a rotation-best 2.21 earned run average.
Meguiar, Norton and Sczepkowski each tallied two hits in the road triumph. Ponder extended his hitting streak to 17 games with a single in the ninth inning.
