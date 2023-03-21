Sczepkowksi homer.jpg

Ajay Sczepkowski follows through on a swing during a Georgia Gwinnett College baseball game.

 Georgia Gwinnett College Athletics

DAYTON, Tenn. – Junior Ajay Sczepkowski connected on a pair of home runs to power the No. 5-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team to a 10-2 victory at No. 19 Bryan College (Tennessee) on Tuesday afternoon.

The Grizzlies (26-3) broke open a close contest by scoring six runs in the seventh inning. Junior Chase Evans ignited the offensive production with a pinch-hit double that drove home a pair of runs. Sophomore Braxton Meguiar added a two-run single before Sczepkowski’s second round tripper of the game gave the visitors a commanding 10-2 advantage, which stood for the next two innings.

