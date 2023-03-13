Sczepkowski hit.jpg

Georgia Gwinnett College's Ajay Sczepkowski hits two-run single in the seventh inning against Taylor University on Feb. 11, 2023.

 Laney Martin/GGC Athletics

For the second straight week a Georgia Gwinnett College baseball player has hit five home runs to be named the Continental Athletic Conference’s Hitter of the Week.

Junior Ajay Sczepkowski collected the weekly honor for helping lead the No. 5-ranked Grizzlies to a 6-0 record and outscoring the opposition by a 84-11 margin. The outfielder hit .524, struck five home runs, drove in 12 runs, and scored 14 runs of his own for the week.

