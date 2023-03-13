For the second straight week a Georgia Gwinnett College baseball player has hit five home runs to be named the Continental Athletic Conference’s Hitter of the Week.
Junior Ajay Sczepkowski collected the weekly honor for helping lead the No. 5-ranked Grizzlies to a 6-0 record and outscoring the opposition by a 84-11 margin. The outfielder hit .524, struck five home runs, drove in 12 runs, and scored 14 runs of his own for the week.
The Reading, Pennsylvania, native opened the week by scoring five runs and hitting a pair of home runs against Madonna University (Michigan) last Tuesday. He then capped the outstanding performances with a game-tying two-run home run in the sixth inning against Iowa Wesleyan University in last Saturday’s finale of the CAC Invitational on the Grizzlies’ home diamond.
For the season, Sczepkowski leads GGC with a .434 batting average, a .987 slugging percentage, 37 runs batted in, and 75 total bases. He is tied for the team lead with 10 home runs and has 15 stolen bases in 17 attempts.
Last week, classmate Devin Warner was named the CAC Hitter of the Week before earning national NAIA Player of the Week honors.
Georgia Gwinnett College (23-2) is riding the nation’s longest winning streak with 17 consecutive victories. The Grizzlies are scheduled to travel to Middle Georgia State University on Tuesday, March 14, starting at 3 p.m. Then, the team will host No. 8 University of Mobile (Alabama) on Friday, March 17, at 6 p.m. and No. 2 Tennessee Wesleyan University on Saturday, March 18, at 5 p.m.
