Jul 3, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta United defender Aiden McFadden (37) celebrates a goal by Atlanta United forward Dom Dwyer (not pictured) during the second half against New York City FC at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Atlanta United announced Friday the club has signed Aiden McFadden through the remainder of the 2022 season.
McFadden previously joined the First Team as a U-20 Call Up Replacement, filling the roster slot temporarily left vacant by Tyler Wolff’s call-up to the U.S. Under-20 Men’s Youth National Team for the 2022 CONCACAF U-20 Championships from June 18 to July 3.
“Aiden has been a consummate professional since joining our organization last year and he’s earned this opportunity with the First Team,” Atlanta United Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said. “The transition from college to the professional game can often be difficult, but Aiden has trusted his development plan and continued to work hard in training every day. He had a great season at the USL level last year and his continued commitment to his game ultimately led him to seize this opportunity. We’re excited for him and look forward to watching his future development.”
The 23-year-old made his MLS debut against Colorado Rapids on March 5, 2022 and has started Atlanta’s last three matches. McFadden spent his college career at Notre Dame before being selected 59th overall in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft. The Pennsylvania native has since become a staple of the Atlanta United 2 setup. In his first season with the USL Championship side, McFadden set the ATL UTD 2 record for most goals in a season with eight. His versatile skillset has seen him play for head coach Jack Collison as a defender, midfielder and forward.
