Before NBA opening night Wednesday for the Hawks, the coaching staff gave back to a community of coaches on Monday evening with its 11th annual Atlanta Hawks Coaches Clinic presented by adidas.
Coach Nate McMillan and the Hawks Basketball Academy welcomed 125 local coaches to help them improve as coaches and become better teachers of the game to their players. Since 2011, coaches on all levels have benefited from the Hawks Coaches Clinic to help grow the game in Georgia.
“It is so important for us as coaches to share our knowledge,” said McMillan. “By sharing our knowledge, it helps these coaches get better and teach the game the right way, which will help so many children and teenagers in the Atlanta area grow their love of the game.”
The clinic was held at the Sports Medicine Complex, the official practice and training facility of the Hawks, where coaches got the opportunity to network with each other before partaking in a 90-minute course with the McMillan and assistant coaches Joe Prunty, Mike Longabardi, Jamelle McMillan, Matt Hill and Nick Van Exel. The course broke down the fundamentals of the game and the coaching staff spoke about the importance of overall player development and wellness.
“We are grateful to adidas for joining us in hosting our annual Coaches Clinic,” said Hawks’ Vice President of Basketball Development Jon Babul. “As we continue to serve as a community asset, we hope that the coaches leave here with a solid foundation to teach the game in a positive way to the young athletes across our local communities.”
The Hawks Basketball Academy Coaches Clinic, Virtual Coaches Clinic Series and Jr. NBA Curriculum resources have helped more than 2,500 coaches in the community.
