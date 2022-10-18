download.png
Atlanta Hawks

Before NBA opening night Wednesday for the Hawks, the coaching staff gave back to a community of coaches on Monday evening with its 11th annual Atlanta Hawks Coaches Clinic presented by adidas.

Coach Nate McMillan and the Hawks Basketball Academy welcomed 125 local coaches to help them improve as coaches and become better teachers of the game to their players. Since 2011, coaches on all levels have benefited from the Hawks Coaches Clinic to help grow the game in Georgia.

