Remember the last time the Atlanta Falcons were in first place this late in the season?
If you’re a Falcons fan, you should — it’s the last time they went to the Super Bowl, a game against the New England Patriots that most Falcons fans would rather forget.
Yet here the Falcons are, 4-4 and alone in first place in the woefully rotten NFC South Division, where no one has a winning record and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5), New Orleans Saints (3-5) and Carolina Panthers (2-6) have gone a combined 8-16.
The Falcons are in first because they’ve at least been somewhat consistent.
Atlanta has won four of its past six games, following a Week 7 debacle at Cincinnati with a 37-34 overtime win over visiting Carolina in Week 8 that was as up-and-down as the Falcons’ first seven games combined.
“The goal is to win — no matter what it takes,” Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews said. “However we've got to score, whether it’s defense, offense, special teams, we've all got to work together to find ways to win. Sometimes it's not always the prettiest, but this was a great team win.”
Forget about the first 56 minutes, 54 seconds of regulation in this one. All that matters is what transpired in the final 3:07 of regulation and first eight minutes of overtime. The teams combined for three touchdowns and an over-the-top celebration by Carolina’s DJ Moore that drew a silly penalty.
After D’Onta Foreman’s 12-yard touchdown run gave the Panthers a 31-28 lead, the Falcons needed less than a minute to take the lead. Damiere Byrd turned a 15-yard pass that he caught at Carolina’s 32-yard line into a 47-yard scoring play after running through the Panthers’ porous defense with 2:14 remaining.
Atlanta followed with a defensive stop, and Younghoe Koo’s 34-yard field goal with 36 seconds left made it 34-28.
But then something that almost never happens happened.
Carolina quarterback P.J. Walker threw a 62-yard touchdown pass to Moore, who made a diving catch between two defenders in the end zone with 12 seconds left.
It marked just the fourth time in the past 10 seasons that a team has thrown a scoring pass of at least 60 yards to tie or take the lead in the final minute of the fourth quarter.
“I’ve never experienced anything like that in my life,” Matthews said.
The last time a play that long at that juncture in the game happened, then-Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s pass was caught by Kenny Stills, who lateraled to DeVante Parker. Parker tossed it to Kenyan Drake, who ran the final 52 yards to complete a 69-touchdown play for a 34-33 win over the New England Patriots as time expired in 2018.
But after Moore scored, he inexplicably tore off his helmet while celebrating, leading to an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. It caused the extra-point to be pushed back 15 yards, making it a 48-yard attempt that kicker Eddy Pineiro missed, sending the game into overtime.
After C.J. Henderson intercepted Mariota in overtime and returned it to the Falcons’ 20-yard line, Pineiro’s 32-yard field goal sailed wide left.
“We had too many opportunities to win this football game, and we didn't find a way to get it done,” Carolina interim coach Steve Wilks said.
Eight plays and 55 yards later, Koo’s 41-yard field goal with 1:55 left in overtime is the difference between the Falcons being in first place instead of the Panthers.
“It broke our way,” Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said. “Sometimes you need that to happen.”
Before the crazy ending, the Falcons played pretty well.
Mariota at one point completed 12 straight passes in between the two interceptions he threw to finish 20-for-28 passing for 253 yards with three touchdowns. He also rushed for 43 yards on six carries and didn’t fumble.
Caleb Huntley ran for 91 yards on 16 carries, while Tyler Allgeier added 39 yards on 14 carries and caught a 25-yard touchdown pass.
Tight end Kyle Pitts had his best game of the season, making five catches for 80 yards and a score, while Byrd finished with three receptions for 67 yards.
Defensively, linebacker Lorenzo Carter returned an interception 28 yards for a touchdown, but the unit was gashed by Foreman, who finished with 118 yards and three scores on 26 carries.
Walker threw for 317 yards with a touchdown, with 62 of his yards coming on the Hail Mary to Moore.
“Offense helped the defense. Defense helped the offense. And special teams helped everybody. That's what we do,” Carter said. “We know we have to work for each other, and we work hard for each other. We fight for each other.”
Now, the Falcons look to separate themselves on Sunday when they host the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3), who had a bye last week following a 37-23 loss to the Seahawks in Week 7 that ended a three-game winning streak.
“We have what it takes, no matter the circumstance,” Matthews said. “There are a lot of scenarios where a lot of teams would count themselves out, but we just kept fighting.”
