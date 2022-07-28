Jayden Williams Dunk NEW-1.jpg

Jayden Williams works out for Overtime Elite.

 Haley Salvador

Jayden Williams, who spent the past two seasons playing basketball for two Gwinnett high schools, has signed with Overtime Elite, the organization announced Thursday.

OTE is a pro basketball league that features 17- to 20-year-old domestic and international players on three teams that compete primarily in the OTE Arena in Atlanta. Each contracted OTE player is offered a six-figure salary, with a guaranteed minimum salary of at least $100,000 per year, plus bonuses and shares of equity in Overtime. Players also can earn revenue from the use of name, image and likeness through sales of custom jerseys, trading cards, video games and NFTs. Players also can choose a scholarship option or salary option this season, and Williams joined on a scholarship option, which allows him to retain his college eligibility.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.