Jayden Williams, who spent the past two seasons playing basketball for two Gwinnett high schools, has signed with Overtime Elite, the organization announced Thursday.
OTE is a pro basketball league that features 17- to 20-year-old domestic and international players on three teams that compete primarily in the OTE Arena in Atlanta. Each contracted OTE player is offered a six-figure salary, with a guaranteed minimum salary of at least $100,000 per year, plus bonuses and shares of equity in Overtime. Players also can earn revenue from the use of name, image and likeness through sales of custom jerseys, trading cards, video games and NFTs. Players also can choose a scholarship option or salary option this season, and Williams joined on a scholarship option, which allows him to retain his college eligibility.
Williams, a 6-foot-9 junior, played as a freshman at Hebron Christian and spent his sophomore season at Brookwood. He played this summer with Grayson before joining OTE.
“Jayden’s shot blocking and finishing at the rim is a welcome addition to our front court,” said Tim Fuller, OTE Vice President of Recruiting and Player Personnel. “Two of the things that stand out about Jayden are his ability to run the floor, and he can catch and finish through traffic.”
“Jayden’s an elite player with a large upside who will benefit tremendously from our development resources,” said Kevin Ollie, OTE Head Coach and Director of Player Development. “You can’t teach the length and athleticism he brings to the court, so as he uses OTE’s resources to continue developing his overall game, his potential is limitless.”
