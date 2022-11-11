Peachtree Ridge played the game of the week last Friday, rallying back and defeating Duluth 48-47 in double overtime to clinch a state playoff berth under new head coach Matt Helmerich. The Lions’ six wins are their most since 2016, also the last time they had a winning record.
Jordan Ghant powered last week’s victory with 300 rushing yards and five touchdowns, three of 65 yards or more. The Peachtree Ridge defense was led by John Dutton (15 tackles, one for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery), Ashton Bridwell (14 tackles, two for losses, one fumble recovery), Darius Wallace (10 tackles, one sack), Taysean Wallace (10 tackles, three for losses, two pass breakups) and Jaylen Melendez (eight tackles, one game-saving pass breakup).
The Lions’ reward for their breakout season is a first-round game Saturday at nationally ranked and unbeaten Buford, which faces yet another first-time, in-county opponent in its debut AAAAAAA season.
The Wolves capped their 10-0 regular season with a 49-7 victory over Central Gwinnett, getting big games from Justice Haynes (four rushes, 114 yards, two TDs), Kobi Blackwell (three catches for 84 yards, TD) and K.J. Bolden (two catches for 94 yards, TD, 94-yard kickoff return TD). Bolden also had two tackles for loss for a defense that has held nine of its 10 opponents to 16 points or fewer (Mill Creek scored 27 against the Wolves). Christian Butler had six tackles and an interception for a TD in the Central win, and Osiris Gilbert also had an interception.
