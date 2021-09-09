Duluth’s season opener was scheduled for last Friday, two weeks later than most football teams, then Stone Mountain canceled days before the matchup because of COVID issues. Instead of being a favorite in its home opener, Duluth had to rush for a fill-in opponent and ended up in an underdog role and on the road against reigning South Carolina state champion Daniel.
The result was a 41-19 loss, but given the circumstances Duluth head coach Cam Jones wasn’t disappointed in the effort. An early deficit put the Wildcats in a hole, but they fought back with a pair of touchdown passes from Lonnie Ratliff IV (30 yards to Anthony Miller, 60 yards to Evan Thomas) and another TD run by Ratliff.
“It was a challenge game planning and doing everything over a day and a half,” Jones said. “We had to change our entire game plan. We had only a day to practice. We're excited about the feel of traveling and doing a walk-through. In a way, it had the feel of a playoff game. It was a great experience for our kids. I think it was the first time Duluth has ever played out-of-state team. It was a good experience for us and something we might want to do again.
“Early on, we had some errors on offense. We had three interceptions. Two of them were tipped. We got stopped twice on fourth down. All of that in first half. That's tough to overcome, but I'm proud of our kids just showing resilience with all the change going on and our determination to play.”
Lambert is after a 4-0 start after beating Centennial (28-3), Lassiter (54-21) and Meadowcreek (38-7) handily in its first three games.
