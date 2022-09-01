Brookwood Broncos (4-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Philip Jones
Record: 1-1
Last week: Lost to Walton 34-20
Collins Hill Eagles (8-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Lenny Gregory
Record: 1-0
Last week: Had a bye
Most high school football teams have a couple of regular season games behind them already, but Collins Hill is in a different spot. The Eagles played barely more than half of a season-opening, 20-0 win over Life Christian (Va.) two weeks ago (when lightning stopped the game) and had an early-season bye last Friday, sending them into Week 3 with essentially a half of football game’s experience.
With that limited sample, Collins Hill did some good things in the opener, particularly on special teams. Braylon Carstarphen blocked three punts, the driving factor in building a three-score lead on Life Christian in the Freedom Bowl. The defense also put in good work before weather wiped out most of the second half with Deuce Geralds (three sacks), Dion Crawford (five tackles, one for loss, one sack, one caused fumble) and Luke Thomas (seven tackles, one sack) among the standouts.
Quarterback Mikey Sheehan was 14 of 20 passing for 144 yards and two touchdowns — one each to Chase Nash and Jayden Davis — in his first start.
Up next for the Eagles is the home opener against Brookwood, which enters well-tested after two games against two of the state’s top teams. The Broncos defeated Norcross 28-24 in the Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium two weeks ago, then lost 34-20 to Walton last Friday.
In the Walton loss, Correy Mays, Daniel Smith and Taylor Smith had winning grades on the line, and quarterback Dylan Lonergan was 15 of 19 passing for 132 yards, in addition to rushing 11 times for 72 yards and three TDs. Miles Massengill (two catches, 50 yards) and Bryce Dopson (four catches, 41 yards) were his top targets.
The defense was led by Shaman Lewis (10 tackles), Noah Holton (six tackles, two for losses, one interception), Cory Elliott (six tackles), Malcolm McCain (six tackles), Jeremy Johnson (six tackles) and Edozie Aligwekwe (six tackles, one sack).
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Collins Hill won 36-10 in last year’s Corky Kell Classic
Location: Collins Hill High School
