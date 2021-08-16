Over the last couple of decades, Gwinnett County’s population has grown at an extraordinary rate. New high schools have consistently sprouted up and drawn students away from Central Gwinnett and the football team has suffered.
The Black Knights have only been able to achieve two winning seasons in the last 14 years, but a group of players and coaches hope to change that.
Last season, first year head coach Jason Thompson had to practically beg people to come out for the football team. The team’s preseason was decimated by COVID-19 and COVID-19 protocols. At one point, the team had to be shut down for two weeks and play three games in the span of eight days. All this led to Thompson’s inaugural season ending with a 1-9 record (0-6 in the region), but something is changing.
A roster that barely had 50 individuals last season has inflated to 92. Thompson was in shock to see how many people wanted to be on the team this year.
“My vision this year was let's get to 75, next year get to 85 and then maybe in the 90s when we grow and now all of a sudden we don't have enough helmets for anybody.” Thompson said. “I mean last year I can dress the whole team freshmen through seniors and we still had leftover jerseys. Now I don't have enough jerseys for the whole program.”
This did not happen by chance. Thompson has taken a grassroots approach to getting students engaged with him and the football team. Instead of placing himself and the football team on a pedestal, he hopes to connect with all students. He often finds himself talking with students in the hallways, many who have little to no interest in football.
Being personable is not enough, though. Thompson knows winning games is important, but rebuilding the Central Gwinnett football community is priority No. 1 right now.
“Eventually we've got to start winning, but the culture piece is big for us and the community,” said Thompson, who had his own rocky offseason with a COVID-19 battle and hospital stay. "I'm enjoying it. I'm having a lot of fun."
Central Gwinnett won its scrimmage with Duluth 34-28 last week, another positive sign as the team heads into the season opener Friday at Discovery.
Thompson’s second team ended up winning the scrimmage for them 34-28. The collectiveness and team spirit shown that night is what Thompson hopes to bring week in and week out to the community regardless of the final result.
