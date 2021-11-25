COVID-19 issues scrapped a planned regular-season football game between Brookwood and Walton on Sept. 3, but the two teams will meet Friday for higher stakes in the Class AAAAAAA quarterfinals.
Walton has some shaky losses on its schedule — 51-35 to West Forsyth, 51-29 to North Cobb and 42-14 to Marietta in the regular-season finale — but has played well in back-to-back playoff wins, 41-17 at Colquitt County and 34-7 at Archer. The Raiders’ defense excelled at Archer last week, forcing five turnovers. The offense has used a two-quarterback system with both Zak Rozsman (48 of 67, 996 yards, 10 touchdowns) and Jeremy Hecklinski (39 of 62, 725 yards, 6 TDs) playing heavily, though Rozsman was injured in the Archer win. Memphis recruit Sutton Smith (97 rushes, 562 yards, 11 TDs) is Walton’s top offensive playmaker.
Brookwood is on an eight-game winning streak, and it has racked up impressive offensive numbers during that span. The offense was held in check in the second round by North Gwinnett — the first time it has scored less than 28 points since a season-opening loss to No. 1 Collins Hill. Dylan Lonergan (21 of 41 passing, 306 yards), Stone Bonner (six catches, 143 yards) and Patrick Campbell (three catches, 88 yards) put up good numbers, but the Broncos couldn’t convert those into TDs, settling for field goals. J.J. Silva delivered, though, making all three of his field goals, including the game-winner with four minutes left.
Meanwhile, Brookwood’s defense continues to play at a high level, limiting North to 14 points. Defensive lineman Langston Jones had seven tackles (two for losses), a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a quarterback hurry last Friday, while linebacker Malcolm McCain had 13 tackles, an interception and a pass breakup. Safeties Niles Prince (eight tackles, one for loss, one pass breakup) and Campbell (eight tackles, one for loss, one pass breakup) also stood out.
With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsc… Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.