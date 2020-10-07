Meadowcreek Mustangs (7-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Jason Carrera
Record: 2-3, 1-0 region
Last week: Beat Duluth 39-28
Norcross Blue Devils (7-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Keith Maloof
Record: 4-0, 1-0 region
Last week: Beat Dunwoody 40-3
Both of these teams got off to a nice start in region play last Friday, getting an early push toward a playoff berth. Meadowcreek snapped a three-game losing streak with a win over another team with postseason hopes, Duluth.
Rock Gaither rushed 25 times for 133 yards and two touchdowns, continuing to be a big part of the Mustangs’ game plan. Quarterback Malachi Watkins (8 of 12 passing for 72 yards, three TDs) and Jabari Ponders (10 rushes for 62 yards, three catches for 31 yards, TD) also were playmakers, while Michael Clark led the blocking efforts with a 90 percent grade.
Isaiah Escandon (interception, four tackles) and Makel Doe (interception, three pass breakups) were among Meadowcreek’s defensive leaders last Friday.
Norcross made quick work of Dunwoody a week after handing South Gwinnett its first loss with a convincing 45-14 win. Mason Kaplan kept up his stellar play, completing 16 of 22 passes for 236 yards and two TDs, in addition to rushing for a score. Kaleb Jackson (nine rushes for 135 yards, TD), Trey Goodman (six catches for 90 yards, TD) and Jahni Clarke (eight rushes for 60 yards, TD, two catches for 18 yards) also did damage against Dunwoody.
Micah Green led the offensive front with an 86 percent blocking grade and five pancake blocks.
Defensively, Zakye Barker had 10 tackles (nine solos, two for losses) last Friday. Jonathan Mathis added seven stops, Kamren Lark had six (three for losses) and a quarterback hurry, Jalen Garner had six tackles (two for losses), a sack and a QB hurry and Jared Brooks added five tackles (one for loss).
Meadowcreek and Norcross haven’t played a close game with each other since 1993, a 24-21 Norcross win.
When: Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Norcross won 37-7 last year
Location: Norcross High School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.