ATLANTA — Given the nature of college football and its fans, it's not unusual for a quarterback who leads his team to a national championship to rise to the status of a cult hero.
So it is for Georgia's Stetson Bennett, whose head coach, Kirby Smart, recognizes that his signal caller's ascension to the stuff of legend in the Bulldog Nation after helping the team to its first national title in 41 years last season is as unlikely as it is exciting.
“We all know his story,” Smart said of Bennett during Georgia's segment with the print media during Wednesday's session of SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. “If you ever wanted to do a documentary, this guy's been through it. You look at what he's done and all he's been able to do.”
If anything, Smart may be understating Bennett's journey from a walk-on when he arrived on campus in Athens the first time in 2017 to fifth-year senior (technically sixth-year, since he redshirted his first season) fresh off a national championship season.
Forget being a documentary. Bennett's underdog (or is it underdawg?) story seems even stranger than fiction.
Having left Georgia once following his true freshman season and returning in 2019 after spending a year playing junior college football at Jones College in Jacksonville, Fla., the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Blackshear native saw action in 13 games over the next two seasons, including five starts during the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign.
Yet to many observers outside the program, including a non-significant portion of Georgia's fan base, Bennett seemed little more than either a back-up to Jake Fromm in 2019 to a placeholder for other more heralded quarterbacks like Southern California transfer J.T. Daniels or big-time recruits like Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton the last two seasons.
Even as he was amassing 2,862 passing yards and 29 TDs and finishing fourth among the nation's quarterbacks in passing efficiency (176.7) and yards per completion (15.47) and third in yards per pass attempt (9.97), there were open doubts in the media and fans alike about whether the Bulldogs could win a national title with Bennett at the helm.
But to Smart, there were no doubts.
“Stetson is one of the least-respected good players there is in this country,” Smart said Wednesday. “And guess what? We get to see it every day. The kid's a tremendous athlete. He's got good arm strength. People just keep doubting him, and that's fine with me.”
Those doubts got louder when Bennett threw two interceptions at the most inopportune times during Georgia's 41-24 loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game last December at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and then got off to a slow start in the rematch in the National Title Game a month later in Indianapolis.
His performance in earn Offensive Most Valuable Player honors both in Georgia's 34-11 win over Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinals and the 33-18 win over Alabama in the title game should have put those doubts to rest.
Or did it?
“Probably not, but I can't worry about that,” Bennett said when asked if he felt like people were still doubting him. “There's too many other things as a team we have to worry about, and I can't do anything about it (anyway). … My worry is just about being good. We'll let everything else sort itself out.”
Don't mistake that sentiment for bitterness on Bennett's part, though. If anything, last year's success seems to have strengthened his resolve and love of both his teammates and football in general.
Perhaps that's why, instead of riding off into the sunset with the national title and Offensive MVP award in hand, which he easily could have done, he chose to return for a rare sixth year, one made possible when the NCAA granted all players in response to the pandemic in 2020.
That decision has likely earned him a little extra respect from his teammates in addition to that which he already had.
“It might say that to them,” Bennett said. “I think my day-to-day life with them — workouts and throwing the ball — hopefully that shows how serious I am, moreso than the hypothetical on why I came back.
“There's a lot of things that went into (the decision), the main one being that I love football and I love the University of Georgia. I think it's the biggest honor in the world to represent the great state and all the fans across the world with my teammates beside me. At the end of the day, I love playing football.”
Maybe so, but the way Smart sees it, Bennett's decision has, in fact, given him a little more cachet with his teammates heading into the 2022 campaign.
“I think now he has a little more support because he is the guy,” Smart said. “It's hard for players around you to have conviction that you're the guy when you're not the starter. And he wasn't the starter at this time last year, at this time two years ago. He started intermittently throughout two years ago, and once he won the job, I think he's created a little bit of momentum with our skill players because there's not a doubt there (anymore).
“They understand he knows the system. He can get them the ball. He can throw the ball vertically down the field. He can throw deep comeback (routes). He can scramble around and make a play with his feet. And I think they value that. That's given him a little more credibility. Credibility, to me, is earned. He earned that by the way he played at the end of the year and most of the season, and he continues to do that with the way he leads out there in 7-on-7s and practices and things like that.”
Bennett is also beginning to gain at least a little respect from sources outside the Georgia program, including at least one unlikely, and yet likely on another level, source.
“It’s pretty awesome to turn the television on and see that guy playing quarterback for the Dawgs,” said Florida coach Billy Napier, who recruited Bennett while coach at Louisiana-Lafayette before taking the Gators head coaching job this past offseason. “He was committed to the University of Louisiana. Got an opportunity to go back and play, had the confidence.
“I mean, you think about his character and his confidence in his abilities. (He's a) fantastic player and a great leader. Certainly, I can see why Georgia took him.”
For his part, Bennett isn't really sure whether his life is different more on or off the field as a result of last season's success.
However, there is one thing he is sure of.
“I can't say which (part) is more different, but I'd say I'm more excited about playing actually football because I wasn't at this time (last year),” Bennett said.
Scenes from Gwinnett County Football Media Day at Duluth High School on July 22, 2022.
