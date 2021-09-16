While a young offense has gone through growing pains and the special teams has endured a few issues, the Norcross football team’s defense has been solid early in the season.
“Our defense has really held its own the first four games,” Norcross head coach Keith Maloof said.
It more than held its own last Friday in a dominating effort against South Gwinnett. The 7-0 shutout was a nice boost heading into the important part of the schedule, which begins Friday night with the Region 7-AAAAAAA opener against Dunwoody, led by Shiloh grad Michael Nash.
Linebackers Zakye Barker (13 tackles, six for losses, one caused fumble), Jonathan Mathis (12 tackles, one for loss) and Myles Allen (11 tackles, four for losses) all excelled in last week’s shutout win over South. Teammate Quinton Bance had seven tackles (three for losses), a sack and a fumble recovery.
The offense was conservative with the defense playing so well, but Norcross got a big play and game-winning score from Nakai Poole, who had four catches for 98 yards and the game’s only touchdown.
Norcross figures to be the favorite in its first four region games before finishing the regular season with games against Duluth and Archer. Dunwoody lost 48-7 to Decatur in its opener, and defeated North Springs 19-6 the following week before last week’s 42-16 loss at North Atlanta.
