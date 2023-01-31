After outstanding sophomore and junior seasons, Greater Atlanta Christian sprinter Nia Wilson is ready for an encore.
As a junior, Wilson came in first in the 100 and 200 meter races at the Class AAA state championships, finishing the 100 in 11.66 seconds and the 200 in 24.03 seconds (both personal bests); she also ran on the Spartans’ 400 relay team, which finished second in 48.89. GAC came in third among 31 schools, trailing just Westminster and Sandy Creek.
As a sophomore, Wilson finished second in the 100 (her teammate Trinity Rossum finished first) in 11.97, second in the 200 (again behind Rossum) in 24.30 and was on the first-place 400 relay team (46.28) as GAC won its seventh girls state title.
Wilson, who signed in December to run at Purdue, has accomplished much during her high school career, but there’s still plenty she’d like to do.
“Honestly, I feel like I still have a lot left to give, so I’m not looking at it as something I can’t surpass,” said Wilson, who holds the school record for the 100 and 200. “I know that I can continue to improve myself before I go off to college. I’m really excited about this season because I know that I can get so much better and maybe break my old records.”
GAC track and field coach Brad Kinser is among those ready to see Wilson scale new heights.
“It’s her senior year, the last go-round,” said Kinser, who has coached and taught at GAC for more than three decades and has coached nine track and cross country teams to state championships. “It’s pretty exciting.”
Wilson, who owns the fourth-fastest time in the 100 in Gwinnett County history, displayed an early aptitude for tempo and Kinser said she brings the right blend of natural talent and work ethic.
“First of all, a sprinter has to thank Mom and Dad for the ability to run fast, but then taking it to the next level, that’s the part I’ve really been impressed with Nia,” said Kinser. “All the little things that take you to the next level — working on weekends, training in the fall, putting in long hours doing kind of boring, repetitious drills that help you when it’s crunch time.
“She started running when she was 6 years old. She’s a gifted, talented runner and she takes her God-given talent and maximizes it. She really works hard at her craft. She’s spent so many hours doing drills and all the little things that make a difference. I guess lots of people are born fast, but not state champions.”
The Spartan senior, who in 2022 won five of the seven times she ran the 100 and was a perfect 8-for-8 in the 200, said she’s been working extra hard for her final campaign and has sought to recruit more girls to the team.
“I started training earlier to make sure I had enough time to improve my strength and my endurance,” she said. “Also, I’ve been reaching out to people in school who were athletes but didn’t know what sport they wanted to go into, so I wanted to make sure they felt welcome and were encouraged to join the track team. This year we’ve had more girls come out than we’ve ever had at GAC since I’ve been here.”
Kinser said he’ll also lean on Wilson this year to provide leadership with GAC making the move from Class AAA to Class AAAAA.
“She’s got a fun personality and people look to her — she’s a state champion and it’s not like people don’t know who she is — but that’s not who she is,” he said. “She doesn’t come out every day walking around like a prima donna. She’s working as hard as anybody. To me, that’s the coach’s dream part — when your best people are your best workers, young people see that and say, ‘This is it.’”
Wilson said she wants her teammates, especially younger competitors, to know she’s ready and willing to help them on or off the track.
“I let people know that I’m there for them,” she said. “If they’re struggling with something I want them to know they can come to me and ask for help. If I notice someone struggling, I’ll speak to them and if they have a question I can demonstrate. During our warmup drills, I make sure I walk out in front of everybody and demonstrate the drill so they know what they’re supposed to do. I try to set an example by showing them that I have experience and that I can help them. I’m comfortable being a leader.”
Not surprisingly, Wilson assented that signing with Purdue brought an end to an arduous recruiting process.
“It was a difficult decision,” she said. “I had a choice between Harvard, Purdue and Georgia Tech. I had to go with Purdue because it’s known for its engineering. I felt that if I wanted to become an engineer, I would go with the school ranked seventh in the nation for engineering and I don’t have to pay a penny.
“And I didn’t want to stay in Georgia, so Indiana was my choice. I loved their coaches and they have amazing facilities that are state-of-the-art. When I went on my official visit, it completely blew my mind. That’s why I went with Purdue.”
Wilson came to GAC in the ninth grade and said being at the school has been a transformational experience.
“I believe (GAC) really played a huge role in my personal growth and development,” she said. “I feel that if I had gone to another school instead of GAC my life would be more different. There are certain opportunities GAC provides that not a lot of schools can do because of resources they have.”
While GAC has had a host of exceptional runners through the decades, Kinser — who has coached at the school for 34 years — thinks Wilson stands atop the list.
“Nia holds the school record in the 100 and the 200, and at GAC we’ve had some outstanding girl sprinters,” he said. “That’s something to be proud of. Her 100 is No. 4 all-time in Gwinnett County. She’s the best sprinter that we’ve had at GAC and we’ve had a long line of them.”
When asked about her legacy at GAC, Wilson said, “I’m not one to talk about my accomplishments. I’m the type of person who doesn’t really know that people know my name. I’m modest about what I do and I don’t really talk about what I’ve done unless somebody asks me about it.
“I feel I am able to touch people’s lives by giving them advice and offering assistance, and I feel being around other people will help to create a legacy after I’m gone. They’ll see my records and say, ‘Hey, this is a girl I want to be like,’ so that would be my legacy.”
Recommended for you
Georgia Gwinnett College has introduced an after-school program for historically underserved elementary school students that will serve as a model for similar programs across Georgia, school officials said. Click for more.PHOTOS: Grizzly Academy Dreamers program at Georgia Gwinnett College
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.