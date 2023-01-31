After outstanding sophomore and junior seasons, Greater Atlanta Christian sprinter Nia Wilson is ready for an encore.

As a junior, Wilson came in first in the 100 and 200 meter races at the Class AAA state championships, finishing the 100 in 11.66 seconds and the 200 in 24.03 seconds (both personal bests); she also ran on the Spartans’ 400 relay team, which finished second in 48.89. GAC came in third among 31 schools, trailing just Westminster and Sandy Creek.

