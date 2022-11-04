Following an upset win over No. 3 seed Tennessee, Georgia brought supreme confidence into their semifinal matchup with second-seeded and 13th ranked South Carolina in prime-time Thursday night in Pensacola.
The Bulldogs looked to avenge their difficult 1-0 loss to the Gamecocks back in September. Thursday night’s meeting between the Bulldogs and Gamecocks was the sixth meeting between the two teams in the SEC Tournament. South Carolina squeaked out a victory in a shooting, ending Georgia's SEC run.
After an aggressive start for the South Carolina offense, Georgia settled into the flow of the game nicely after the first 10 minutes of play. Georgia’s relentless pressure on both sides of the ball dictated the pace of play for much of the first half, as both teams were held to just one shot in the first 25 minutes of the match. In the 30th minute, Georgia goalkeeper Jordan Brown continued her excellent play making a spectacular save on a ball inside the box to keep the game scoreless. In a defensive minded first half, the Bulldogs and Gamecocks were deadlocked at the half.
South Carolina struck first in the 53rd minute as Catherine Barry took advantage of an unsuccessful Georgia clearance to give the Gamecocks a 1-0 lead. Just when it looked like all hope was lost for the Bulldogs, a South Carolina handball violation gave Georgia a penalty and a golden opportunity for the equalizer. The Bulldogs' scoring chance was converted by senior Dani Murguia in the 75th minute to tie the game at one.
After a hectic final 15 minutes of regulation, the contest moved into overtime comprised of two 10-minute periods. In the opening minutes of overtime, Georgia goalkeeper Jordan Brown recorded her fifth and sixth saves of the night in incredible fashion to keep the game level at 1. The search for a winner continued at the end of that time.
The game then moved to a penalty shootout to decide a winner. South Carolina dominated in the shootout coming out on top 4-1. The Bulldogs battled hard, but came up just short. South Carolina will live to fight another day, and will take on Alabama Sunday at 2 p.m in the finals.
Georgia’s season is not lost – the Bulldogs' NCAA tournament destination will be announced Monday, November 7 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The selection show will be broadcast on ncaa.com.
