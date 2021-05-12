After a one-year hiatus, PGA Tour Champions golf returns to TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth this week.
Fans will be treated to the world’s best 50-and-older golfers at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Georgia’s only PGA Tour Champions event, which begins with Friday’s first round and concludes with the final round Sunday. The tourney was not played in 2020 because of PGA cancellations amid the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Mitsubishi Electric Classic features 81 PGA Tour Champions professionals vying for a $1.8 million purse, and also includes a number of family-friendly events throughout the week, including a kids scavenger hunt presented by PGA Tour Superstore and the debra of America Celebrity Challenge.
For fans who wish to catch a bird’s eye view of the action, the Mitsubishi Electric Classic is debuting The Perch, a new open-air covered hospitality venue, where fans will have unobstructed views of the 10th green and 11th hole — two of the most exciting holes on the course. In addition to witnessing golf greats, spectators at The Perch will enjoy delicious craft beers from Suwanee’s StillFire Brewing and Lawrenceville’s Slow Pour Brewing Company, as well as delicious modern Bahamian fusion dishes from Island Chef Cafe.
Much more than a golf event, the tournament is also focused on charitable giving and community building. Since its first iteration in 2013, the Mitsubishi Electric Classic has raised over $2.5 million dollars for local charities through the Gwinnett Championship Foundation Inc.
This year’s field includes notable golfers like Darren Clarke, John Daly, Ernie Els, Jim Furyk, Retief Goosen, Lee Janzen, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Bernhard Langer, Colin Montgomerie, Jose Maria Olazabal, Vijay Singh and David Toms. They will be joined by former Atlanta Braves pitcher and Baseball Hall of Fame inductee John Smoltz, who is playing on a sponsor’s exemption.
