Mill Creek Hawks (8-AAAAAAA)

Coach: Josh Lovelady

2020 record: 5-6

Last week: Season opener

Parkview Panthers (4-AAAAAAA)

Coach: Eric Godfree

2020 record: 8-4

Last week: Season opener

The first meeting between these two Gwinnett County football programs is finally going to happen Saturday in the Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. They were scheduled to meet in the 2020 Corky Kell Classic, but COVID-19 issues forced Mill Creek to cancel its first two games.

Both finished as state playoff teams last season, and that’s the expectation for again teams with proven quarterbacks returning in Mill Creek’s Hayden Clark and Parkview’s Colin Houck.

Mill Creek surrounds Clark with a typically impressive offensive line, last year’s leading returning rusher in Donovan Journey and a deep group of receivers. Parkview is equally deep at receiver with players like Zion Taylor, Antonio White, Jay Crawford and Mike Matthews. Johnnie Brown anchors the Panthers’ line.

The Panthers are young on defense, while Mill Creek has a slightly more experienced group, though the Hawks are replacing their defensive front from last season.

When: Saturday, 11:45 a.m.

TV: PeachtreeTV

Last meeting: First meeting

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

