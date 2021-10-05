After lost 2020 season, Gwinnett Stripers returned for successful 2021 campaign

After a lost 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 campaign was a welcome one unlike any other for the Gwinnett Stripers, the rest of the newly christened Triple-A East and all of the overhauled Minor League Baseball system.
While it ended with a 4-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in Sunday’s finale at Coolray Field, it’s hard for the Stripers to look at the season as anything less than a success.
A 68-51 record, buoyed by a 33-10 stretch from July 8 to Aug. 26 and good for third place in Triple-A East’s Southeast Division, was only part of what had first-year manager Matt Tuiasosopo upbeat.
“Overall, it was a good year,” said Tuiasosopo, who played parts of two seasons with the club when it was known as the Gwinnett Braves from 2016-17 and managed with the Class A Advanced Rome Braves in 2019 before becoming the Stripers manager this season. “I’m glad everybody was safe. We got through it, fortunately, with no issues as far as COVID (was concerned) and all that. I’m just thankful for that. A lot of good things happened.
“I thought it was a good year, a fun year. We had a fun group of guys, a very experienced group of guys with some of (the Major League parent club Atlanta Braves’) younger top prospects among the veteran group. So it made for a fun group. We had a lot of energy and a lot of older guys who are still passionate about the game. I thought that they did a great job of bringing the younger guys underneath their wings, guys like (outfielders Cristian) Pache and (Drew) Waters, every day — those two guys, some of our pitchers (like) (Kyle) Muller and Tucker (Davidson) — and just coming up to those guys and helping them. There were a lot of a lot of moves. We had a good bit of guys get the call to go over to Atlanta. It was good seeing those guys contribute in the big leagues. And we had some really good years from Kyle Wright, (Johan) Camargo. Both of those guys getting on the (league) leaderboard in a lot of different stats throughout the entire year.”
As Tuiasosopo pointed out, there were several standout individual performances from players who spent the majority of the season in Gwinnett who were a major key to the Stripers’ 2021 success.
Most notable from an offensive standpoint was infielder Camargo, who finished second in Triple-A East with a .326 average, third with a .958 OPS and eighth with 67 RBIs, to go with 19 home runs, and outfielder Travis Demeritte who tied for seventh in the league with 21 homers and hit .282 with 57 RBIs and a .938 OPS despite being limited to just 266 at bats in 81 games due to injuries.
On the mound, 26-year-old Kyle Wright was the staff ace, leading all of Triple-A East with 3.02 ERA 137 strikeouts and 137 innings and finishing second in the league in wins in posting a 10-5 record.
That work only earned him two brief starts in Atlanta this season after getting two high-profile starts during the Braves’ 2020 postseason run.
However, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound right-hander says the continuity that 2021 provided after a shortened season a year ago that saw him doing more preparing in Atlanta’s alternate training site than actual pitcher has helped put his career back on track.
“Definitely getting consistent starts and consistent outings in, I feel like it’s easier to get back on that routine,” said Wright, who gained a high profile last fall by throwing six shutout innings and getting a win to help the Braves clinch the National League Divisional Series over the Miami Marlins. “I’m very routine oriented, so I think for me, the more I can get on that routine and my schedule, the better I’m going to be, and I get more out of it. … I kind of feel like I’d lost myself as a pitcher and my identity (last year), and I hadn’t felt like myself until this year. So my thing is just to keep doing what I’m doing.”
Wright was one of a handful of players, like pitchers Kyle Muller and Touki Toussaint, catcher William Contreras and infielder Orlando Arcia, who not only had a solid season in Gwinnett while also contributing in Atlanta.
And, of course, prized outfield prospects Pache and Waters also were among the highest profile Stripers.
They had mixed results, with Pache making major strides after a slow start while starting the year with the Braves and then finishing strong after returning to Gwinnett after a stint on the injured list.
“I thought he made great strides there with the bat (and) tightened up a lot of things as far as chasing off-speed (pitches) in the bottom half of the (strike) zone,” Tuiasosopo said of Pache, who finished the year at .265 with 11 homers and 44 RBIs overall, and slashed .296/.349/.438 with eight doubles, five homers, 22 RBIs, 22 runs scored and five stolen bases after Aug. 1. “His plate discipline definitely seemed improved up there, just consistently putting together better at-bats.”
Waters, meanwhile, struggled at times throughout an up-and-down season, finishing at .240 with 11 homers, 37 RBIs, 70 runs scored and a team-best 28 stolen bases.
But Tuiasosopo saw enough beyond the numbers to be encouraged by the young outfielder’s performance.
“It was a good year for Drew,” Tuiasosopo said. “I know statistically he was frustrated just with kind of how the year had gone for him. At the same time, he dealt with it with a great attitude and great mindset of still putting in the work every day.
“So it was a good learning year for him. … I still think he has a good future ahead of him and he still plays the heck out of the outfield, even though the bat was there and not there at times.”
Meanwhile, fans also got a brief glimpse of some of the next wave of top Atlanta prospects late in the season, including Spencer Strider, the Braves 2021 Minor League Pitcher of the Year and catcher Shea Langeliers, the organization’s Minor League Player of the Year, plus pitcher Bryce Elder, all of whom could get a longer stay in Gwinnett next year as they climb the ladder towards the majors.
“We definitely had a great year from those young guys. Shea, his progress, I don’t think anyone is surprised by how quickly that move has happened because of who he is as a person and his make up to his understanding of who he is and what he can do in the game of baseball,” Tuiasosopo said. “His (progression) towards the big league is going to be a special one, and I’m not surprised by how quick that’s gone so far.
“Strider, obviously, and Elder, too — guys who this is their first year as professional — their success and how quickly they moved (is somewhat surprising), but they way they performed, that didn’t change at … whatever level the were at. They continued to just dominate. So just kudos to (Atlanta’s) scouting department. (They were) big signs and big picks with those two guys. I was really impressed with the starts that Elder had in Gwinnett. I’d seen Strider in (instructional league), so I knew he had some electric stuff. He obviously put it together this year. I think there’s definitely some excitement knowing there’s another batch of younger guys that are coming through and proving to be close to (being) big league ready. … Another name, Michael Harris had a phenomenal year in (Class A advanced) Rome. So we’re blessed in our organization to have more young talent that’s coming up and moving quickly.”
Langeliers got only five Triple-A games with the Stripers after helping the Mississippi Braves to a Double-A South championship this season.
However, he believes he got a lot out of that brief stay, and is looking forward to develop even further heading into 2022.
“It’s been fun,” said Langeliers, who played for Tuiasosopo in Rome during his rookie pro season in 2019. “I’m just surrounded by a great group of guys, a great coaching staff. Everybody’s here to help you with whatever you need. These last couple of years have just been a blast playing baseball.
“Just talking to these guys and (seeing) the maturity level and how they go about the game and how they handle themselves day in and day out. I’ve only been here a week or so, but that’s a big part of it. It’s a long season and it’s just (about) being prepared every day. … It’s something you need to pay attention to and handle yourself the same way. … Tui is awesome. He’s a great manager, a great guy. He’s there for you for anything. Being familiar with him made it a little easier coming up here.”
