After waiting longer than most to start the high school football season, Duluth almost had to wait longer. Because of COVID-19 issues, Stone Mountain canceled its game at Duluth this week, leaving a void for the Wildcats, who were gearing up for that game as their home and season opener.
After some scrambling by head coach Cam Jones and others, Duluth now has a replacement season opener for Friday — it just won’t be at home. The Wildcats travel to Central, S.C., for a matchup with D.W. Daniel, which offers a considerably tougher test than Stone Mountain.
D.W. Daniel, only five miles away from Clemson, is the reigning Class AAA state champion in South Carolina. The school’s alumni list includes NFL players and former Clemson stars like DeAndre Hopkins and Shaq Lawson. Its current roster includes connections to Clemson like senior wide receiver Clay Swinney, son of Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney, and fellow senior Brodey Conn, who has strong ties to Gwinnett. Conn, a TCU baseball commitment, is the son of South Gwinnett grad and longtime Grayson head football coach Mickey Conn, now safeties coach and special teams coordinator at Clemson.
The game kicks off an exciting season for Duluth, which has high goals after posting the program’s first winning record since 1995 last year. The goal this season is the team’s first state playoff berth since 1994.
“We let them know that we can’t hang our hats on last year,” Jones said in the preseason. “I think we’ve done a good job of resetting and raising the bar. I think we can put the pieces together and continue to figure it out.”
Duluth returns quarterback Lonnie Ratliff, who threw for 2,505 yards and 22 touchdowns last season for an offense that averaged 33.2 points. Two of his top targets also are back — wideout Rishon Spencer (42 catches, 829 yards, 8 TDs) and tight end Anthony Miller (26 catches, 407 yards, 3 TDs). Leading rusher Nyle Ervin (1,252 yards, 11 TDs) graduated, but the unit does have the luxury of an experienced offensive line with players like Sterling Caldwell, Jarvis Mark, Max Zamerano and Elijah Woods.
The defense will have more new faces, but it does return top tacklers Demarco Ward (79 tackles) and Jason Grey (52 tackles).
