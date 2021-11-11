Collins Hill, after posting its first 10-0 regular season and winning the Region 8-AAAAAAA title for the second straight year, enjoyed a bye last week to prepare for Friday’s Class AAAAAAA state playoff opener against Lambert. The off week allowed the Eagles to get healthy and inch closer to the return of two-way star Travis Hunter, out since suffering an injury Oct. 1 against Peachtree Ridge. Hunter is hopeful of a return early in the state playoffs as his team pursues a state title.
The Eagles have won nine of their 10 games by 26 points or more — the only outlier was a 37-22 win over Greenville Christian (Miss.) on Sept. 3.
Collins Hill hasn’t missed a beat without Hunter, thanks in large part to the continued stellar play of quarterback Sam Horn. The Missouri commitment threw for 247 yards and two touchdowns, rushed eight times for 66 yards and caught a TD pass in the regular-season finale, a 40-10 win over fellow unbeaten Mill Creek. Meanwhile, the Collins Hill defense shut down Mill Creek thanks to the play of Jaylen George (10 tackles, three for losses, one sack, two QB hurries, one pass breakup), Rich Dorsey (11 tackles), Roberto Bryant (12 tackles, one for loss) and others.
Lambert, which was 0-10 in 2019, is in a resurgence under second-year head coach Tommy Watson. Watson led his team to a 5-5 record last season and a 7-3 mark this year, the program’s first winning season since 2016.
