Norcross Blue Devils (7-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Keith Maloof
Record: 1-0
Last week: Beat Hillgrove 42-30
Mill Creek Hawks (8-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Josh Lovelady
Record: 1-0
Last week: Beat Parkview 43-10
A milestone victory last week — the 200th for longtime Norcross head coach Keith Maloof — stretched the Blue Devils’ regular-season winning streak to 15 games. Their last regular season loss came Oct. 4, 2019 to Parkview, a streak host Mill Creek hopes to end Friday night. The two teams played to double overtime last season before Norcross escaped with a win.
“It’s the same Norcross as far as being a tremendously athletic team,” Mill Creek head coach Josh Lovelady said. “They were in the semifinals last year, so they have a lot of players that played a lot of football last year. Like all of us, they graduated a lot of seniors, but when you play that many games a lot of kids get to experience half a season more. We’re going to have our hands full.”
The Blue Devils won an exciting opener that got closer than expected late.
“We’re a relatively young team, as you saw,” Maloof said. “We’ve got a lot to clean up on special teams and things like that. That’s what happens when we didn’t get a scrimmage. Hopefully next week, we’ll get that much better.
Christian Williams (17 rushes, 173 yards, TD) and Latavius Johnson (five rushes, 89 yards, TD) led an impressive Norcross rushing attack in the opener, taking advantage of stellar play up front from a line led by Quentin Pino-Bishop (88 percent blocking grade, six pancake blocks). The Blue Devils also found success through the air behind Javan Brown (12 of 23 passing for 196 yards, three TDs) and Tyson Jarrell (four catches, 89 yards, TD).
Norcross’ Zakye Barker (10 tackles, one for loss, two QB hurries), Devin Hunter (nine tackles, two for losses, one caused fumble, four pass breakups, one TD save), Jeremiah Willis (nine tackles, one for loss, one sack, one QB hurry), Myles Allen (nine tackles, one for loss) and Bryghton Peters (six tackles, six pass breakups) were defensive standouts for the Blue Devils in Game 1.
Mill Creek showed a diverse passing game in its opener with Hayden Clark (14 of 27 passing for 238 yards, three touchdowns) completing passes to 11 different receivers, including Brendan Jenkins (two catches, 86 yards). Donovan Journey rushed for a pair of scores behind a line led by Alfonso Garcia and Aiden Banfield. Trace Butcher also was a weapon with a 56-yard field goal highlighting a day when he made both field goals and all five PATs he attempted.
The Hawks’ defensive standouts included Kevin Mitchell (two tackles, sack for safety, QB hurry), Jayvon Henderson (two tackles, one interception, one pass breakup) and Jamal Anderson (six tackles).
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Norcross won 23-20 in double overtime last year
Location: Mill Creek High School
