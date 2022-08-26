Mallard Creek (N.C.) Mavericks (AAA/AAAA West)
Coach: Kennedy Tinsley
Record: 1-0
Last week: Beat Myers Park (N.C.) 21-3
Buford Wolves (8-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Bryant Appling
Record: 1-0
Last week: Beat Thompson (Ala.) 38-7
Buford’s football team made a huge statement in last week’s season opener, rolling to a 38-7 victory over Alabama powerhouse Thompson in the Freedom Bowl at Milton. Thompson has won the past three state titles in Alabama’s largest classification, AAAAAAA.
The Wolves, on a run of three straight state titles and in their first season in AAAAAAA, backed up lofty preseason expectations, which should see them continue a climb in the national polls. MaxPreps currently has Buford at No. 10 nationally, while SB Live/Sports Illustrated has it at No. 8 (up from No. 19 before last week’s result).
The home fans get their first look at the 2022 Wolves on Friday, when they face Mallard Creek (N.C.) in the home opener at Tom Riden Stadium. What they expect to see is a playmaking defense that was on display in the victory over Thompson.
The defense posted six sacks, forced three fumbles and got interceptions for touchdowns from Justin Baker and Bryson Banks last week. Alijah Williams had two of the sacks, along with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
“I’m pleasantly surprised,” Buford head coach Bryant Appling said of his defense after the game. “As many kids as we had to replace, for those kids to step up … some of them were backups and some of them were freshmen last year that didn’t hardly play at all. They stepped up tonight. Our D-line rushed the passer very well.”
The offense was more up and down, but it flashed potential against Thompson. Virginia Tech commit Dylan Wittke shook off two turnovers, and completed 10 of 15 passes for 125 yards and a TD pass to K.J. Bolden. Alabama recruit Justice Haynes, a Blessed Trinity transfer, rushed for 93 yards and a TD and returned a kickoff 97 yards for a TD in his Buford debut.
The Wolves’ next challenge is another out-of-state foe in Mallard Creek, which beat fellow North Carolina team Myers Park 21-3 last season (Buford defeated Myers Park 44-17 last season). The Mavericks, whose defense includes 6-foot-3, 225-pound East Carolina commit Michael Short at linebacker, gave up only three points in the season-opening win — a field goal on the game’s first drive that was set up by a trick play.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
Location: Tom Riden Stadium, Buford
