With a good portion of its 2021 Class AAAAAAA Final Four football team returning, Grayson figured to be one of the state’s best this season. After Game 1, that looks to be the case.
The Rams overpowered a talented Marietta team 32-12 in last weekend’s Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, impressing on both sides of the ball in the victory.
Joseph Taylor Jr. rushed 19 times for 110 yards and a touchdown to lead the offense, while new quarterback J.D. Davis was 13 of 19 passing for 157 yards and a score. Jojo Stone put up 111 total yards, including a 36-yard TD run, and Caden High caught four passes for 63 yards. The balanced offense rushed for 179 yards and threw for 157.
Grayson’s defensive leaders in the opener included Mike Daugherty (four tackles, three solos, one for loss, one pass breakup), Darren McKenzie (four tackles, three solos, two for losses, one sack), C.J. Clements (four tackles, one interception), Jalen Smith (10 tackles, nine solos, 1 1/2 for losses, one sack, one forced fumble) and Gabe Buck (5 1/2 tackles, 1 1/2 for losses, one sack).
The Rams are a heavy favorite against Eagle’s Landing, which is building up its program under second-year head coach Markus Brown. Brown was Duluth’s defensive coordinator prior to being hired in 2021 at Eagle’s Landing.
