Dacula Falcons (8-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Casey Vogt
Record: 2-5, 1-1 region
Last week: Beat Central Gwinnett 21-7
Buford Wolves (8-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Bryant Appling
Record: 7-0, 2-0 region
Last week: Beat Mill Creek 39-27
After last Friday’s huge win over Mill Creek in a matchup of nationally ranked football teams, Buford must refocus quickly against a familiar foe in Dacula. The two teams previously shared Region 8-AAAAAA before moving up to 8-AAAAAAA this season and played in Game 10 for the region championship each of the past two seasons.
Unfortunately for Dacula, neither of those region title showdowns went well. Buford won 35-0 in the 2020 regular-season finale and won 42-7 last season in Game 10.
Closing the gap this season won’t be easy against No. 1-ranked Buford, which jumped up 25-6 on Mill Creek in the first half and held on for a 39-27 win. The Wolves’ defense held Mill Creek to nearly 20 points below its scoring average behind the play of standouts like Cole Taylor (four tackles), Nicco Maggio (six tackles, 1/2 sack), Alijah Williams (six tackles, one sack, one blocked field goal), Ryan McKinnis (five tackles, one for loss, one sack), Jadon Perlotte (five tackles, one interception) and Eddrick Houston (six tackles, one sack).
Justice Haynes was Buford’s offensive star with 20 rushes for 214 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to completing a 25-yard halfback pass to set up another score. Jordan Allen returned a punt for a TD, and added two catches for 33 yards. Eli McElwaney had two catches for 47 yards and a TD from Dylan Wittke (8 of 14 passing, 149 yards, TD). Ian Chandler (89 percent blocking grade, two big-time blocks) and Devin Forrester (93 percent blocking grade, one big-time block) led the way up front.
Dacula took a big step toward playoff contention last week with a 21-7 victory over Central Gwinnett. The victory snapped a two-game losing streak.
The Falcons rode a stout rushing attack to the victory, getting a pair of touchdown runs in the first quarter — one each from Jayden Bethea and Jerome Newland. The score remained 14-0 into the fourth quarter, when Newland’s 15-yard TD catch from Garrison Cantrell pushed the lead to 21-0.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Buford won 42-7 last year
Location: Tom Riden Stadium, Buford
