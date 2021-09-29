After historic 30-30 season, Brookwood grad Cedric Mullins given Most Valuable Oriole Award

Brookwood grad Cedric Mullins’ breakout season was rewarded Wednesday when he was presented with the 2021 Louis M. Hatter Most Valuable Oriole Award by the Batlimore Orioles.
The center fielder was selected by a unanimous vote from the media and was honored prior to Wednesday’s game against the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park.
Mullins, 26, has posted the first 30-home run, 30-stolen base season in Orioles history, completing a comeback from a brutal 2019 season that saw him hit 6-for-64 (.093) and finish the season in Double-A. He was Baltimore’s first All-Star selection in July.
The 5-foot-8, 175-pounder entered Wednesday hitting .297 with 30 home runs, 59 RBIs, 30 stolen bases and 89 runs.
He showed improvement during the COVID-impacted 2020 season — he hit .271 with three home runs, 12 RBIs and seven stolen bases in 48 games — and carried that into this year.
“The amount of confidence I have now compared to two years ago is significantly different,” Mullins told MLB.com. “The group that I’m around, I have a lot of support, and they had faith in what I could accomplish this year. The preparation for the season gave me confidence going in, and it was just about doing it at that point.”
Mullins is the 12th player in MLB history to have at least 30 homers, 35 doubles, five triples and 30 steals in a season, as well as the eighth to post those stats while also walking 50 times, according to MLB.com. His eight leadoff homers are tied for the most in MLB this season, and are tied for the most in Orioles history.
“He’s just so steady in his routine, he’s so steady in his approach,” Baltimore hitting coach Don Long told MLB.com. “He’s a guy whose confidence doesn’t waver from game to game. He doesn’t make an out and run to the bench and check the iPad the next inning to see if the umpire made a bad call on him or what he did wrong. He just knows what he wants to accomplish with his at-bat and continues to do that game to game and at-bat to at-bat, so he’s done a great job for us.”
