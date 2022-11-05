LAWRENCEVILLE — The past week was brutal for the Mill Creek community, and Friday night’s football game wasn’t easy, either.
Fans in the visiting stands wore blue in honor of Mill Creek junior cheerleader Caitlyn Pollock, who died in a car accident last weekend, and so did the home fans from rival Mountain View. A large banner in front of the Mill Creek student section read “DO IT FOR CAITLYN,” and the team’s on-field banner said “For CAITLYN #LLCP.”
Tears flowed as Mountain View’s public address announcer read a message of support, followed by a moment of silence. Players consoled each other during the emotional time, then went to work on honoring their late classmate on the field.
Despite a shaky start, the nationally ranked Hawks accomplished their goal with a 52-28 victory in the regular-season finale. They open the state playoffs at home Saturday, Nov. 12 against Meadowcreek, while Mountain View earned a No. 3 seed and a first-round playoff game at Norcross.
“It felt unreal,” Mill Creek senior Caleb Downs said of the past week. “It was a crazy circumstance that was unpredictable. We had to take time to mourn and grieve. Most of the team went to her funeral. I think everybody handled it well (tonight). Everybody played as good as they could with what happened.”
Mountain View traded blows with Mill Creek early thanks to two long touchdowns — an 84-yard pass from Mason Kidd to Zyon Davis and a 70-yard run by Matthew Haber — but the Hawks scored the next 31 points to build a 52-14 lead.
Downs had three TDs, two short runs and a 37-yard TD pass from Hayden Clark, who also threw a beautiful, 66-yard scoring strike to Makhail Wood (four catches, 107 yards). Clark completed 8 of 14 passes for 169 yards.
Kevin Mitchell rushed 11 times for 101 yards and a 36-yard TD in the win, and Cam Robinson had 13 carries for 88 yards and an 18-yard TD run.
“It was a real rough week, a lot of emotion, a lot of things teenagers shouldn’t have to be dealing with,” Mill Creek head coach Josh Lovelady said. “Football is important, but this week it was second and it should be. And Mountain View’s a good team. They’re physical. They get after it. They came in with a good plan and caught us a few times on some busts on our side. We had to settle in on defense and ended up doing a good job at the end.
"We still haven’t played our best ball, which is positive in a way. But also we’ve got to fix it.”
Jacob Ulrich made a 45-yard field goal that gave Mill Creek a 31-14 halftime lead and the final Hawks’ points came on Bryce Conway’s 76-yard TD run to open the fourth quarter. Down 52-14, Mountain View tacked on two late TDs, a 56-yard run by Raphael Nelson and a 5-yard run by Davis.
Haber rushed 18 times for 104 yards (70 on his first-quarter TD), Kidd threw for 110 yards and Davis had two catches for 106 yards. Kidd was sacked four times, once by Jamal Anderson, who also had a fumble recovery.
The 28-point outing by Mountain View wasn’t up expected from a Mill Creek defense that posted shutouts of Collins Hill and Dacula in its previous two games.
“We made some mistakes, but we came out with a win,” Downs said. “We definitely need to lock in next week for the first round of the playoffs.”
MILL CREEK 52, MOUNTAIN VIEW 28
Mill Creek 21 10 14 7 — 52
Mt. View 14 0 0 14 — 28
FIRST QUARTER
Mountain View: Zyon Davis 84 pass from Mason Kidd (Nick Razetto kick) 11:24
Mill Creek: Caleb Downs 37 pass from Hayden Clark (Jacob Ulrich kick) 9:33
Mill Creek: Cam Robinson 18 run (Ulrich kick) 6:20
Mountain View: Matthew Haber 70 run (Razetto kick) 3:48
Mill Creek: Downs 2 run (Ulrich kick) :45
SECOND QUARTER
Mill Creek: Makhail Wood 66 pass from Clark (Ulrich kick) 4:04
Mill Creek: Ulrich 45 FG, :35
THIRD QUARTER
Mill Creek: Kevin Mitchell 36 run (Ulrich kick) 10:42
Mill Creek: Downs 1 run (Ulrich kick) 5:19
FOURTH QUARTER
Mill Creek: Bryce Conway 76 run (Ulrich kick) 10:40
Mountain View: Raphael Nelson 56 run (Razetto kick) 9:58
Mountain View: Davis 5 run (Razetto kick) 2:19
