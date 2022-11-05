LAWRENCEVILLE — The past week was brutal for the Mill Creek community, and Friday night’s football game wasn’t easy, either.

Fans in the visiting stands wore blue in honor of Mill Creek junior cheerleader Caitlyn Pollock, who died in a car accident last weekend, and so did the home fans from rival Mountain View. A large banner in front of the Mill Creek student section read “DO IT FOR CAITLYN,” and the team’s on-field banner said “For CAITLYN #LLCP.”

Recommended for you