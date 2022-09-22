Defenses ruled last year when the Norcross and South Gwinnett football teams squared off. Nakai Poole’s 32-yard touchdown catch with 7:29 remaining in the fourth quarter provided the only points in a 7-0 Blue Devils victory.
Both teams feature stout defenses again this season.
Norcross evened its record at 2-2 with a shutout of Discovery in last Friday’s Region 7-AAAAAAAA opener. Jonathan Mathis (15 tackles, four for losses, one pass breakup, one tackle for safety), Andre Thompson (14 tackles, four for losses, QB hurry), Antonio Molder (12 tackles, one for loss, interception, pass breakup), Sha’Kwan McKnight (10 tackles, two for losses) and Jackson Bussey (eight tackles, five for losses, 1/2 sack) led the unit last week.
South has allowed just 21 points over the last two games, holding Dacula to seven points and then Decatur to 14 last Friday. In the win over Decatur, Austin Scott (five tackles, two for losses, sack), A.J. Pigford (six tackles, four for losses, two sacks), Caleb Collins (seven tackles, two QB pressures), Tymere Burton (five tackles, two for losses, one fumble recovery), Ike Eneude (two interceptions) and Jay Miller (six tackles, two QB pressures) were among the defensive standouts.
South, 4-0 for the first time since 2013, has lost its last four games with Norcross. Comets head coach Bryan Lamar played high school football at Tucker for Keith Maloof, now Norcross' head coach.
