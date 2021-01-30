Georgia Gwinnett College’s last official baseball game was March 10, 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic paused and eventually canceled the season.
The Grizzlies were in the middle of what was supposed to be a special season. At that point, they had a 23-2 record and had won 22 straight games.
“We were definitely excited about what was building,” said GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger, who was in his first season leading the program in 2020. “I felt like, and I think our team felt like, we may have left a really fun run in the postseason on the table. It was going to be fun to see how that was coming together. There was definitely a lot of disappointment. But the residual effect is I haven’t had to get on my players about not taking anything for granted and about working hard each day.”
Baseball action returns to the Grizzly Baseball Complex on Friday, Feb. 5, when another powerful GGC team, ranked third nationally among NAIA teams, hosts fourth-ranked St. Thomas (Fla.).
“You won’t find a moment when I won’t have a smile on my face, whether it goes that way for the Grizzlies or it doesn't,” Sheetinger said of the upcoming opener. “Like always, I want my job to be on the front row watching the best college baseball team in the country. I’m going to breathe in that moment and take in the fact for the first time in baseball history, our season was halted and we got going again with games.”
A talented roster also gives Sheetinger reason to smile.
Record-setting pitcher Hunter Peck, who was 4-0 with a 0.00 ERA in six starts in the shortened 2020 season, signed with the Houston Astros, and leaves the biggest void from the 2020 roster. But plenty of talent is back, while recruiting has restocked the areas of need.
Shortstop Gabe Howell is among the returning players after hitting .359 with six home runs, 26 RBIs, five doubles, three triples, 30 runs scored and 15 stolen bases in 2020. Catcher Austin Bates (.333 average in 2020) and fellow mainstays Nick Barnes (.342, four home runs, 25 RBIs, five doubles, three triples, 10 stolen bases in 2020) and Livingston Morris (.321 average in 2020) also are back.
The proven pitchers on the roster include Hunter Caudle (3.00 ERA in 2020) and Hunter Dollander (2.74 ERA in 2020).
Big things are expected offensively from newcomers like Jake Defries, who hit .367 with 43 RBIs in 2019 for Indiana Tech’s NAIA World Series team, and left-handed power hitter Griffin Keller, a Canadian who hit .291 with nine home runs and 44 RBIs at Rogers State in 2019. The new faces on the mound include another Canadian, Adam McKillican, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound right-hander previously at the University of British Columbia, and Norcross grad Jonathan Haab. Haab went 2-1 in five starts with a 3.96 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 25 innings last season for Oglethorpe.
GGC will play the vast majority of its regular-season games — Sheetinger said it’s up to 49 of 55 games — at home, in addition to hosting the postseason A.I.I. Baseball Championships from May 8-11.
“We love to have as much community support as we can,” Sheetinger said. “This is a fun group, a talented group, an exciting group that baseball fans will like to watch. We play hard. We play the game the right way.”
The Grizzlies’ ultimate goal is the NAIA World Series, but they are just happy to be back on the field.
“I’ve got a group of guys literally foaming at the mouth to play,” Sheetinger said. “It’s a lot of fun. We’ve added some pieces that I think make this team even more talented on paper than last year. This group really knows how to work hard. They really show up every day with their pants on fire. They see how talented we are and the big picture of what we can do on the national level.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.