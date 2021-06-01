For the first time since the early 1970s, Gwinnett neighborhood pools were silent on Thursday nights last summer.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the long-running and widely popular Gwinnett County Swim League, which typically sees large groups of swimmers, parents and other supporters gather poolside for Thursday night meets. Safety precautions prompted last year’s decision that paused what has become a summer tradition in Gwinnett County since the league launched in 1973.
“Missing it last year, we were all very heartbroken and we’re just excited to be back,” GCSL president Kam Taylor said.
While practices have been going for weeks, the league officially returns Thursday when the first meets get underway for local 18-and-under swimmers. The schedule looks a little different with only four meets (June 3, 10, 17, 24) instead of the usual six for each team, though the county championship meet is still planned for July 10 and 11 at Georgia Tech’s McAuley Aquatic Center.
Another substantial change this season is that meets will be scored virtually through a computer system. Rather than two teams swimming head-to-head at the same pool, each one swims at its home pool and those results are merged to get meet results. By having only the home team swimming at the pool each Thursday, it cuts down greatly on the number of swimmers, parents and volunteers on the pool deck and surrounding areas.
The league’s council considered normal head-to-head meets, but erred on the side of caution after discussions with its 43 teams, who swim out of private pools governed by varying Home Owners Association regulations. In the end, 40 of the 43 pools will be in use for the 2021 season. Three opted out after concerns from their HOA boards.
“Our biggest apprehension was that we have kids from all spectrums,” Taylor said. “We have families who are ready to go and we have families who had a little bit of apprehension (with COVID). We wanted to get those kids in the water, too.”
With so much uncertainty — COVID is still around and there was no league last summer — the GCSL council wasn’t sure what to expect as registration began. The hope was to get 2,000 swimmers signed up, though that number was low for a league that has regularly drawn 5,500 to 6,500 swimmers each summer. Those moderate expectations were blown away by an eager swimming community, though.
“We have about 4,400 kids that have signed on, which is huge,” Taylor said. “From 5,500 to 6,000, to be down roughly 1,100 kids, I’m over the moon about it. I knew we were doing something right when we had that many (sign up). The excitement already on deck is great. Everybody’s so glad to be back.”
Spalding Corners is the league’s defending champion after winning in 2019 for the first time. Its winning total of 3,419.5 points was just ahead of the 3,285.5 posted by runner-up Lansmoore. The Thunderbolts were third, 215 off the winning total, while Wild Timber and Chateau Elan rounded out the top five.
