After a disappointing Region 8-AAAAAA opener against Dacula, Lanier’s football team rebounded last Frdiay in a 48-14 win over Central Gwinnett.
The Longhorns saw their lead close to 21-14 early in the third quarter, then finished the game off well for a decisive victory. Turnovers and the rushing attack keyed the second-half effort.
Tywan Royal had a 77-yard interception return for a score to help break the game open, in addition to his three catches for 104 yards and a score on offense. Carson Thomas was sharp in completing 10 of 11 passes for 175 yards and a score, and rushed nine times for 88 yards and three scores. Bryan Williams led the rushing again with 17 carries for 135 yards to go with a 15-yard catch.
Head coach David Willingham credited the offensive line of Aldes Costa, Luke Jones, Ben Claypole, Tyrell Willis, Braden Karry, Anthony Ramos and Cam Fuller for making all that success happen.
“They had a great game,” he said of the line. “I’m very proud of them.”
Chase Jameson had six solo tackles, two interceptions, a big hit and a pass breakup to lead the Lanier defense last week. Matthew Laughlin (nine tackles, two for losses, one sack, one QB pressure) and Ryan Jean (nine tackles, one for loss, one QB pressure) also played well.
Habersham is out to break a four-game losing streak, including an 0-3 start to region play that has the Raiders tied for last in 8-AAAAAA.
